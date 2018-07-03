Farm Ireland
No relief from hot and dry weather conditions for farmers for at least another week

Timing is everything when it comes to making top quality silage.
Claire Fox

The searing temperatures of the last 10 days are set to continue for another week, with little respite from the hot and dry conditions for farmers.

Grassland and tillage farmers who are praying for rain at this stage are unlikely to get any break until late next week at the earliest, apart from very occasional drizzle or sporadic and localised thunder showers.

Met Éireann is predicting that the hot sunny weather will persist for the week ahead, with daytime temperatures generally ranging from 20°C to 28°C.

Temperatures along the south coast may be slightly cooler this evening, dropping to between 11°C and 15°C, and there is a chance of some showers.

Drizzle

In contrast, however, temperatures will range from 22°C to 28°C across most of the country today and tomorrow. Thursday offers the best chance of rain. It is set to be a cooler day and there may be a little patchy drizzle in the west and north and a risk of some showers in Munster and south Leinster in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will range from 16°C in the north west to 25°C in east Munster and south Leinster. Temperatures are forecast to range from 18°C to 24°C during the weekend, with light to moderate southwest breezes.

According to Met Eireann the land is very solid right now and well-trod paths on any inclines can sometimes be slippy and may present a safety issue for farmers and animal alike.

Soil moisture deficits are 60 to 80 mm across the east, south and a good deal of the midlands; in the north and northwest they are 40 to 50 mm. Grass growth is practically non-existent.

It added that while farmers should have no difficulty spraying, they should be cautious of leaf scorch in hot weather.

Online Editors

