The Ulster Farmers' Union has blasted proposals by the UK government to implement a free trade zone on Northern Ireland as giving no protection to the industry, potentially reducing food standards and providing no guarantee food will get cheaper.

The Ulster Farmers' Union has blasted proposals by the UK government to implement a free trade zone on Northern Ireland as giving no protection to the industry, potentially reducing food standards and providing no guarantee food will get cheaper.

No protection, reduced standards and no guarantee of cheaper food, says Ulster farmers over no-deal tariff plans

UK proposals - announced on Wednesday morning in a bid to "inform" MPs ahead of a no-deal vote in parliament - state there will be no checks and no tariffs imposed on goods moving from the Republic of Ireland across the border into Northern Ireland.

However, tariffs will be payable on goods moving from the EU into the rest of the UK through Northern Ireland. The government insisted the approach would not create a border down the Irish Sea. Government said the approach would be temporary and in place for up to 12 months.

The plan could see tariffs imposed on goods coming from Northern Ireland into the Republic with some suggesting the EU may force the Republic to erect border controls in order to protect the integrity of its single market and customs union. The Ulster Farmers’ Union said the government’s import tariff plans for a no-deal Brexit would devastate Northern Ireland’s farming industry. UFU president, Ivor Ferguson, said it demonstrated how a deal was needed before splitting from the bloc.