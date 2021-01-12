Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘No protected urea residues in milk’ – Teagasc trials

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Claire Mc Cormack

The latest results from Teagasc research on protected urea have raised no concern in relation to residues in milk, the Farming Independent has learned.

While some dairy processor concern emerged last year regarding the potential of residues from protected urea turning up in milk and other dairy products, an ongoing study in the field has, to date, produced promising findings.

Although the project’s final results were expected at the end of 2020, the full results are now due to be published in a scientific paper this June.

Privacy