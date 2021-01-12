‘No protected urea residues in milk’ – Teagasc trials

The latest results from Teagasc research on protected urea have raised no concern in relation to residues in milk, the Farming Independent has learned.

While some dairy processor concern emerged last year regarding the potential of residues from protected urea turning up in milk and other dairy products, an ongoing study in the field has, to date, produced promising findings.

Although the project’s final results were expected at the end of 2020, the full results are now due to be published in a scientific paper this June.

Under the Government’s recently published ‘Ag Climatise’ action plan, it intends to ban the use of chemical nitrogen urea, replacing it with “a urease inhibitor treated urea product” – protected urea – by the end of 2023.

The lead researcher on the Department of Agriculture (DAFM) funded research told this publication that the project will run until September 2022.

The researcher said: “The starting of analytical method development for the detection of potential residues was initially delayed due to recruitment issues which resulted in the development taking longer than expected.

“However, a highly sensitive analytical method for the detection of the urease inhibitor NBPT and the breakdown product NBPT-o has been developed at Teagasc, Ashtown.

“During 2020 milk samples were collected from cows grazing pastures fertilised with protected urea as the main source for nitrogen at Teagasc, Johnstown Castle.

“The results of the analysis of these milk samples, along with the method description, are currently being collated for integration into a scientific paper to be submitted to a Journal before June 2020.

“To date, the project results have not given any concern in relation to protected urea residues in milk,” the statement concluded.

Processor views

With pressure mounting on farmers to reduce emissions, this publication contacted Glanbia, Dairygold, Kerry, Aurivo, Lakeland Dairies, Arrabawn and Carbery to inquire about volumes of protected urea supplies for 2021; and practical steps being taken to encourage farmers to switch from synthetic fertiliser to protected urea.

As sales of protected urea continue to disappoint, processors were also asked to outline any concerns they may have regarding potential residues from the product.

Dairy Industry Ireland (DII) responded on behalf of all the processors stating that the dairy sector “is committed” to working closely with Government departments, state agencies, farm representative bodies, and suppliers “as part of a clear path” to achieve lower emissions through a whole of Government / whole of sector approach.

DII director Conor Mulvihill said: “Working with a range of sector partners through the Dairy Sustainability Ireland initiative, processors are actively looking to implement strategies which would assist and deliver on climate change mitigation.

“Part of this commitment is the promotion of the use of protected urea with fertiliser companies. But there are also a range of other initiatives working in tandem with this.

“It is understood by the dairy sector from DAFM, that based on the available data the Department has no immediate concerns around the use of protected urea.

“The Ag-Climatise document released before Christmas by DAFM states clearly that ‘protected urea is currently available on the market and complies with all relevant standards under the fertiliser regulations.’

“Within the document DAFM committed to continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure its continued safe and effective use.

“Processors will continue to work in line with DAFM advice on this,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture told this publication that it is the competent authority with responsibility for implementing the regulations that provide for and govern the use of urease inhibitors.

In a statement the Department spokesperson said: “There is no requirement for the regulator (DAFM) to provide a safety statement for these products.”