No plans to re-introduce wolves to Ireland after 250 years, minister says

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said the reintroduction of wolves would create a real sense of wilderness and help develop more resilient woodlands.

Grey wolves (Geoff Caddick/PA)
Aine McMahon

Calls by the Green Party to reintroduce wolves to Ireland have been dismissed by the Heritage Minister.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan called for the reintroduction of the wolves to help “rewild” parts of the Irish countryside.

Mr Ryan told RTE news the reintroduction of the creatures would create a real sense of wilderness and help develop more resilient woodlands.

“It would bring back a sense of wilderness and bring back a sense of ecology in that those wolves would prey on deer, which are actually holding back forestry at the present time,” said Mr Ryan.

“You see what is happening with other countries that you actually restore natural ecosystems that are more resilient and that are more attractive and that have much more diverse natural systems,” he said.

“It is that level of ambition and that level of putting nature first is where we think this country needs to go, and where we think Irish people are ready to go to tackle the bio-diversity and climate crisis we face,” he said.

Minister for Heritage, Culture and the Arts Josepha Madigan said her department has no plans to reintroduce wolves to Ireland.

In a tweet, she said the reintroduction of a large predator that had been absent for 250 years might undermine existing conservation programmes and their reintroduction would do considerable damage to farming.

