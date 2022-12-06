Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

No plans to make new farm-level climate programme compulsory for farmers – Minister

Teagasc’s free ‘Know my number’ service aims to help 50,000 farms devise individual plans

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue addresses journalists at the national Fianna Fáil Agriculture Policy Conference on Saturday in Tyrrellspass, Westmeath Expand

Close

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue addresses journalists at the national Fianna Fáil Agriculture Policy Conference on Saturday in Tyrrellspass, Westmeath

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue addresses journalists at the national Fianna Fáil Agriculture Policy Conference on Saturday in Tyrrellspass, Westmeath

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue addresses journalists at the national Fianna Fáil Agriculture Policy Conference on Saturday in Tyrrellspass, Westmeath

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

There are no plans to make compulsory a new programme that aims to get 50,000 farmers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

The new, free service from Teagasc ‘Know my number, make my plan’ was launched last week with an aim to help farmers devise individual plans for their farms.

Most Watched

Privacy