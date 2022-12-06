No plans to make new farm-level climate programme compulsory for farmers – Minister

There are no plans to make compulsory a new programme that aims to get 50,000 farmers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

The new, free service from Teagasc ‘Know my number, make my plan’ was launched last week with an aim to help farmers devise individual plans for their farms.

However, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue confirmed to the Farming Independent that there are no plans afoot to make the programme compulsory.

“I don’t foresee that (it will be made compulsory), I think it is something that farmers will embrace themselves and have embraced. There’s massive work ongoing… OK we will have to do more. But the key thing is how we support them, and farm incomes is at the very core of that journey.”

The Minister also said there is “tremendous understanding” of the market importance of sustainability and how crucial that is in relation to how Ireland keeps the customers it has and grows new customers, as well as adding value to Irish food exports.

“Farmers are very much aware of that,” he said. “I see everyone stepping this out and working together and wanting to play their part.”

‘Know my number, make my plan’ will give farmers and advisors access to farm data to establish a baseline of emissions, and they will receive guidance on how to develop a plan to reduce emissions.

The three pillars of the Teagasc Climate Action Strategy are the Signpost advisory programme, a sustainability digital platform and a virtual national centre for Agri-food Climate Research and Innovation.

Teagasc director Prof Frank O’Mara said the resources of Teagasc, ICBF and Bord Bia would be used to build the Sustainability Digital Platform. Assurances were given that farmers would continue to own their own data on the portal.