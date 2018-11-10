Farm Ireland
No plans to make Land Commission records generally available to the public

Ciaran Moran

There are no immediate plans to make the 8 million or so former Irish Land Commission (ILC) records generally available to the public for research purposes or otherwise, according to the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed.

He said this was due to the fact they are still working documents.

The Minister said this week that his officials regularly access the Land Commission records to service queries from the public relating to current and past transactions and for the full completion of the work of the former ILC.

Owners and purchasers of land and their personal or legal representatives are allowed access to and copies of relevant documents/maps.

Since 2008, over 14,300 search and retrieval cases have been completed by the seven full-time staff currently based at the Records Storage facility in Portlaoise.

Minster Creed said the office does not provide a research facility, as the provision of such a service would require much greater resources than those currently available.

“My Department is mindful of the public interest in obtaining access to the vast repository of former ILC documents held.

“However wider access will be a matter for consideration when the completion of the work of the former ILC is at a more advanced stage,” he said

He also said the records which are available in paper format only are fragile, some dating back as far as the early 1800's and are an irreplaceable resource should they get damaged.

“In order to maintain them, it is essential that they are handled and stored appropriately. Opening up access to these files cannot be considered until appropriate measures are undertaken to minimise potential damage from routine handling,” he said.

Under the Freedom of Information Acts, any individual is entitled to view personal data, or third party data held by this Department, subject to the restrictions laid out in those Acts.

In 1881, the Irish Land Commission was created, and for a century it was the controversial body responsible for redistributing farmland in Ireland.

During its period of existence, all decisions as to what land was acquired and distributed by the Land Commission was a matter reserved by law to the Land Commissioners. As well as compulsory acquisition powers, the Commission also accepted the voluntary surrender of land, which could be used as part of rearrangement proceedings.

The Land Commission was dissolved in 1999 by the commencement of the Irish Land Commission (Dissolution) Act 1992.

Online Editors

