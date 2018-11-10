There are no immediate plans to make the 8 million or so former Irish Land Commission (ILC) records generally available to the public for research purposes or otherwise, according to the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed .

No plans to make Land Commission records generally available to the public

He said this was due to the fact they are still working documents.

The Minister said this week that his officials regularly access the Land Commission records to service queries from the public relating to current and past transactions and for the full completion of the work of the former ILC. Owners and purchasers of land and their personal or legal representatives are allowed access to and copies of relevant documents/maps.

Since 2008, over 14,300 search and retrieval cases have been completed by the seven full-time staff currently based at the Records Storage facility in Portlaoise. Minster Creed said the office does not provide a research facility, as the provision of such a service would require much greater resources than those currently available.