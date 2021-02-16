No fast-track vaccine for dairy workers

The priority is protecting people's health and especially that of healthcare professionals,” the Minister said.

Key staff members in the dairy processing sector are unlikely to be vaccinated for Covid-19 ahead of the surge in milk deliveries this spring.

The Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, appeared to pour cold water on suggestions that a cohort of essential staff from the country’s main dairies might be vaccinated for Covid-19 ahead of peak milk supplies at the end of April.

In a statement to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture last week, the minister stressed that the Government’s primary focus remained the vaccination of those members of the public who are most at risk from Covid-19, as well as frontline health workers.

“As members will be aware, an expert committee has been put in place. It is managing and overseeing the roll-out of the vaccination process to ensure that those who are at highest risk are vaccinated first, and all the pertinent information on essential workers has been fed in to it,” Minister McConalogue stated.

“It has put in place a strategy and process for rolling out the vaccines as quickly as we receive them in a way that addresses those who are most at risk from a health point of view and prioritises healthcare staff,” he added.

“Essential workers in the food industry will also form part of the prioritisation categories in the place that is regarded as most appropriate in the roll-out, from the committee’s point of view. It is a matter for it to decide on and it has the relevant information it needs on the various professions and the necessity of the work that various workers carry out.

Minister McConalogue said that he had met with Dairy Industry Ireland (DII) and the CEOs of the dairy companies and co-operatives, adding that he was “aware of the importance of peak supply and of the workers who work in the industry”.

There is growing unease in the dairy sector around the lack of spare capacity within the milk processing industry during the peak supply period. The industry is believed to have headroom of just 1pc during the height of season between late April and early June.

Dairies fear that a Covid-19 outbreak during peak at one or two of the country’s main milk processing plants has the potential to be disastrous.

The total volume of milk processed in Irish plants increased by 3.8pc to 8.3 billion litres in 2020, and is forecast to grow by a further 3pc this year.

