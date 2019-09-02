AGRICULTURE Minister Michael Creed warned that the only resolution to the cattle price dispute will only be found around the negotiating table and not in meat plant protests or court injunctions.

'No farm organisation has a reach and control over the picket line at the moment' - Creed

His warning came as Chinese trade auditors successfully visited one Cork beef plant but were unable to visit another Midlands facility due to its inability to access livestock for processing.

Mr Creed, speaking in Rathcool, Co Cork, said it was imperative the long-running dispute over cattle prices does not undermine the vital expansion of Irish beef exports to the vast Chinese market.

"We’re in a very difficult situation – we have Chinese auditors in town and we are trying to manage that arrangement," he said.

"I met with protestors myself over the weekend and I think there’s a realisation that that (visit) is important."

"It’s imperative nothing is done to jeopardise that because when all of that is said and done and resolved we will be looking for new markets for beef."

"China is a very significant market – the scale of which is this: there are 1.4 billion people in China. We consume about 20kgs of beef per annum per head. They consume about 3.5 kgs per head."

"If we can shift those consumption patterns up slightly there is a big opportunity for us there particularly if we go in when they are having difficulty with African Swine Fever."

"Their staple is pork and rice – but there is a switch to other protein sources so beef is a chance to capitalise on that so that’s imperative."

Mr Creed confirmed he had met with protesting farmers over the weekend.

He stressed it was imperative that the farm organisations be allowed to speak for the individuals involved.

"I think we are all trying to do the best we can to bring about a resolution."

"I don’t want to dump on anybody in particular here – it’s a very delicate situation. I have engaged with farm organisations, they are aware of the difficulty. I have asked them to see if we can get to a situation where farmer organisations speak with one voice and find a way for them to represent those on the picket line to enable us to progress to talks."

"I have always said in the context of the talks, they won’t be resolved in the courts and they won’t be resolved on the picket line," he said.

"We need to get back around the table – we’re engaged to try and bring that about."

"The Chinese have to visit 12 plants- they have a number done – these solutions are being brokered locally - I think there is a willingness to engage but it would be really tragic if we weren’t in a position to complete this audit process satisfactorily."

Mr Creed welcomed the fact that protests were suspended on a Bandon meat plant to allow the Chinese delegation to visit.

"I think it is positive but I would encourage all those on the picket line to reflect on the fact that we need to get back around the table so they need to engage with their farmer organisation so they can represent them."

"At the moment there is no farmer organisation supporting the continuing protests which makes it very difficulty unlike a couple of weeks ago when I was able to approach the Beef Plan and say look ‘if you suspend your pickets, I can ask the IMI to suspend their legal actions and that’s how we got them around the table."

"At the moment there is no farmer organisation has a reach and control over the picket line at the moment."

He pointed out that many of the protests are being organised on an individual basis.

"I met with protestors in my (Cork) office on Saturday morning – we discussed the Chinese and the audit process and how this can be resolved and the fact that there cannot be talks when they are illegal protests going on."

Mr Creed urged farmers not to lose sight of the potential offered by the expansion of beef exports to China.

"It’s a significant opportunity – I am hesitant to say what we will sell into that market because what we sell is contingent on what the returns are relative to what they may be in other markets."

But he pointed out the Chinese export opportunity occurred at the very time of concerns over Ireland's main beef export market, the UK.

"Our other main market in the UK is in some jeopardy with possibly substantial tariffs after October 31."

