Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

No easing of Level 5 restrictions at the marts despite broadband limbo

Growing concerns for the trade as mart managers claim poor broadband is making some online sales ‘unworkable’

Mart on the mobile: David Darker, left, from Blessington and his nephews, James and Sean, from Dunlavin, Co Wicklow use their phones to view The Mount Leinster Shorthorn Breeders Club, annual pedigree show yesterday. The sale was held behind closed doors and streamed online due to Level 5 restrictions. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

Close

Mart on the mobile: David Darker, left, from Blessington and his nephews, James and Sean, from Dunlavin, Co Wicklow use their phones to view The Mount Leinster Shorthorn Breeders Club, annual pedigree show yesterday. The sale was held behind closed doors and streamed online due to Level 5 restrictions. Photo: Damien Eagers

Mart on the mobile: David Darker, left, from Blessington and his nephews, James and Sean, from Dunlavin, Co Wicklow use their phones to view The Mount Leinster Shorthorn Breeders Club, annual pedigree show yesterday. The sale was held behind closed doors and streamed online due to Level 5 restrictions. Photo: Damien Eagers

Mart on the mobile: David Darker, left, from Blessington and his nephews, James and Sean, from Dunlavin, Co Wicklow use their phones to view The Mount Leinster Shorthorn Breeders Club, annual pedigree show yesterday. The sale was held behind closed doors and streamed online due to Level 5 restrictions. Photo: Damien Eagers

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions will not be eased to allow marts have ringside buyers, despite calls by some mart managers and politicians to permit buyers into marts under strict social distancing rules.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice is making a submission to the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar today, backed by a number of rural TDs, calling for a limited number of ringside buyers to be allowed into marts.

It’s understood the submission will include plans for perspex kiosk-style booths around mart rings for buyers in addition to strict social distancing guides.