No easing of Level 5 restrictions at the marts despite broadband limbo

Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions will not be eased to allow marts have ringside buyers, despite calls by some mart managers and politicians to permit buyers into marts under strict social distancing rules.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice is making a submission to the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar today, backed by a number of rural TDs, calling for a limited number of ringside buyers to be allowed into marts.

It’s understood the submission will include plans for perspex kiosk-style booths around mart rings for buyers in addition to strict social distancing guides.

The proposal comes after marts were forced to move to online sales last week when Level 5 restrictions were imposed across the country.

However, a number of mart managers have said the online-only sales system is unworkable, with poor broadband coverage curtailing trading.

A number of sales over the weekend were delayed, and four marts cancelled sales after one online bidding platform experienced technical issues with one of its server.

A spokesperson for Livestock Live (LSL), which is operating online bidding in around 40 marts, confirmed it experienced technical issues on Saturday that led to a two-hour delay while one server was being replaced.

However, LSL said all its systems have been running smoothly since Saturday afternoon.

“We had an issue with one server, out of a number of servers, on Saturday at 12 noon. That caused a two-hour delay, but the vast majority of marts were able to continue their sales,” said a spokesperson.

“We put in a lot of work over the weekend to build extra resilience that was not needed since. Yesterday (Monday) we had 17/18 marts running the system with no issues.”

Broadband

Last week members of Mart Managers of Ireland lodged objections with the Department of Agriculture against the severity of the current restrictions.

They maintain that a lot of their members don’t have adequate broadband for online sales, and with large weanling sales happening they believe they should be allowed to remain open, with a minimum of purchasers attending sales.

However, the Department confirmed that mart business cannot continue in the usual way.

It stated that in the interest of protecting those in the agri-sector and wider rural communities from Covid-19, and in line with public health guidelines, livestock mart sales will be permitted only on online platforms.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said online mart sales systems have operated in Ireland since early April and hundreds of thousands of cattle and sheep have been bought and sold successfully using the various platforms now available.

He added that the mart trade for cattle and sheep via the online-only systems remains strong, with mart clearances of up to 95pc recorded and a continued steady trade at the marts this autumn, but that every aspect of the situation in relation to marts will be kept under review.