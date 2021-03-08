‘No comment’ from Minister or Department over report investigations were hampered

The Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and his Department have declined to comment on revelations in a Sunday Independent report by Paul Kimmage that alleged fraud and regulation breaches have not been properly investigated in cases dating back almost a decade.

The claims were made under protected disclosure by a senior official in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

He alleged that a number of investigations by Department inspectors were hampered by high-level political interference and vested interests.

When asked for a comment, McConalogue declined, while his Department said it does not comment on individual cases.

In one case involving a Kilkenny-based company, Animal Farmacy, an investigation into what were described by an inspector as evidence of breaches of regulations was stopped in its early stages following representations to three senior politicians, including then taoiseach, Enda Kenny.

The Department’s legal adviser had urged for the investigation into Animal Farmacy to proceed and be finalised because the case was “caught in a thick blanket of political fog”.

In another case, it is alleged that a Department Inspector was put under pressure from other senior officials not to give a statement to gardaí after a suspected fraud in An Bord Bia’s quality assured scheme.

The subsequent Garda investigation resulted in a conviction for a vet and two farmers being sent for trial.

Wrongdoing

The first disclosure was made to the then minister Michael Creed in August 2017. It contained eight separate claims of wrongdoing and was investigated internally.

A report on the allegations was issued over three years later, last November, and found that the whistleblower had “not disclosed any evidence that a wrongdoing within the meaning of the Protected Disclosures Act 2014 had been committed by any of the individuals” named.

A second disclosure to the TD,

Catherine Murphy, containing further allegations, was made in July 2020. No findings have yet been made.

The most recent disclosure by the official was made three weeks ago, again to Ms Murphy. It deals with charges of animal cruelty against a Monaghan farmer which were dropped just days before the case was to be heard in the District Court last month.

Among the allegations, it is claimed that local TD Heather Humphreys passed on a letter to the Department about the case. Humphreys confirmed this, but said she had not interfered in the case.

Other cases in the last four years detailed in the disclosures concerned a major fraud in the milk quota scheme and a prescription fraud to the tune of €70,000 plus VAT.

