‘No cliff edge’ for turf cutting on horizon – Cowen

There should be “no cliff edge” for households dependent on burning turf sods for fuel, Fianna Fail TD Barry Cowen has stated.

Although the Government and Bord na Mona recently announced a €126m peatland restoration project - which will rewet 80,000ac of midlands bog – the deputy said that changes to the turf-cutting tradition in the region will not occur in the immediate term.

Speaking to the Farming Independent the Clara native said: “Back in Michael D. Higgins time as former Minister for Arts, Culture and the Gaeltacht, special areas of conservation (SACs) and specialist protection areas (SPAs) were established on bogs under the Natura 2000 network.

“The imposition of these sites included inducements such as relocation for turf cutting, grant aid towards retrofit and annual payment towards fuel needs, which is an avenue the next phase of retrofit has to go down.

“There must be greater economies of scale to entice people to change systems; you can’t expect a change of attitude without similar efforts at inducement this time around - that is a responsibility of the Just Transition Fund.”

Mr Cowen, who briefly held office at the ministry for Agriculture last year, stressed that the cultural element to turf-cutting “can’t be lost and shouldn’t be lost”.

“Certain bogs can be retained, they were retained at the time of SACs and I’m sure will be retained on this occasion too.

“There should be no cliff edge for people dependent on turf for fuel and I don’t expect there will - it will be gradual inducements for the next generation, if not them,” he said.

‘Retrofit is too expensive’

The deputy warned that the current costs involved in home retrofits are too high.

“The full retrofit of a house is too expensive, it’s €40,000, nobody can afford that. We must narrow aspects of retrofit and seek partnerships with power generators, communities and group heating projects.”

Nonetheless, he believes the public is “very discerning, understanding and appreciative” of Ireland’s environmental ambitions aligned to consumer sentiment and production systems.

“The young generation are the opinion leaders here; we’re all green now.

“The Green Party being exclusive to environmental ambition is no longer the case, things have moved on. If fact, if any party should become defunct it should be the Green Party,” he said.

Online Editors