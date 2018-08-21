No change expected in conditions on drought effected farms in the coming week – Met Eireann

Over the past week, rainfall was below average in Munster and in most parts of Leinster, with rainfall amounts ranging between 30pc and 95pc of normal, according to Met Eireann.

Over the past week, rainfall was below average in Munster and in most parts of Leinster, with rainfall amounts ranging between 30pc and 95pc of normal, according to Met Eireann.

However, it said most of Connacht and Ulster were wetter than normal, with rainfall around twice the norm or above in the northwest and along the north coast, but rainfall was a little below normal in east Ulster and in the far south of Connacht.

Over the next 7 days, our weather will be very mixed, with around normal rainfall expected along west and northwest coasts, but the bulk of the country is expected to be drier than normal, with rainfall amounts less than 60pc of normal in most parts and possibly only around 10pc of normal in south and southeast coastal areas. Meanwhile, temperatures over the coming week will be variable.

It will be quite warm and humid up to and including Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, but it will become cooler and fresher from later Wednesday. Over the week as a whole, mean air temperatures will be close to normal, but up to a degree below normal in the east and 2 degrees below normal in the northwest. Soil temperatures will remain above normal in most parts.