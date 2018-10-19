'No cause for alarm' here after BSE case in Scotland
There is no need for concern among livestock farmers in Ireland after a case of Mad Cow disease was identified in Scotland, according to authorities here.
Sources at both the Department of Agriculture and the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) told the Irish Independent the discovery of the case in the UK was not a cause for alarm here.
Mad Cow disease - BSE - has been found on a farm in Aberdeenshire in the first case in Britain for three years.
Millions of cattle were culled in the UK in the 1990s due to BSE. The Scottish Government said precautionary movement restrictions have been put in place at the farm while further investigations to identify the origin of the disease take place.
A spokesman said it was standard procedure for a confirmed case of classical BSE (Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy), which does not represent a threat to human health. The disease affects cattle.
The Scottish Government's chief vet Sheila Voas said the case has "no effect on food safety", but the case was "not unexpected".
In 2015, an entire herd of cows was culled when the disease was found on a farm in Carmarthenshire, south Wales.
"Sad to have confirmed a case of BSE in Aberdeenshire this morning, but good surveillance system is proved to work well," Ms Voas said.
"Disappointing news, but not unexpected to have occasional sporadic cases, and no effect on food safety.
"Liaising closely with other UK Chief Veterinary Officers and Government and agencies all working together.
"Key is farmer and their household: they have been advised, are co-operating fully and importantly being supported to deal with situation."
An investigation is underway to find the source.
Irish Independent