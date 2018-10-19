Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 19 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'No cause for alarm' here after BSE case in Scotland

Stock picture
Stock picture

Conor McCrave

There is no need for concern among livestock farmers in Ireland after a case of Mad Cow disease was identified in Scotland, according to authorities here.

Sources at both the Department of Agriculture and the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) told the Irish Independent the discovery of the case in the UK was not a cause for alarm here.

Mad Cow disease - BSE - has been found on a farm in Aberdeenshire in the first case in Britain for three years.

Millions of cattle were culled in the UK in the 1990s due to BSE. The Scottish Government said precautionary movement restrictions have been put in place at the farm while further investigations to identify the origin of the disease take place.

A spokesman said it was standard procedure for a confirmed case of classical BSE (Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy), which does not represent a threat to human health. The disease affects cattle.

The Scottish Government's chief vet Sheila Voas said the case has "no effect on food safety", but the case was "not unexpected".

In 2015, an entire herd of cows was culled when the disease was found on a farm in Carmarthenshire, south Wales.

"Sad to have confirmed a case of BSE in Aberdeenshire this morning, but good surveillance system is proved to work well," Ms Voas said.

"Disappointing news, but not unexpected to have occasional sporadic cases, and no effect on food safety.

"Liaising closely with other UK Chief Veterinary Officers and Government and agencies all working together.

"Key is farmer and their household: they have been advised, are co-operating fully and importantly being supported to deal with situation."

An investigation is underway to find the source.

Irish Independent

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

The Origin Green scheme rolled out by Bord Bia

Overseas consumers put a premium on Irish grass-fed label
Delvin Mart. Sheep for sale at the mart. Picture; Gerry Mooney

A 'sheep stealer' is the worst thing a farmer can be called in rural Ireland - court...
Now is the ideal time to spread lime

Spreading lime now could save thousands in feed costs next year
Michael Hoey. Photo: MAXWELLS.DUBLIN

Restaurants are seriously undermining the entire Irish agri sector - Country...
Approximately 1,000 bales of hay were destroyed at the farm (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Over 1,000 hay bales set on fire at UK farm
(Stock picture)

Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak on two farms
IFA president Joe Healy (left) and Martin Stapleton, IFA farm business chairman. Photo: Karen Morgan

'There is a huge amount of farmers worried about vulture funds' committee...