Nitrates derogation applications hit four-year low

The Department of Agriculture has received the lowest number of nitrates derogation applications in four years.

Ireland's nitrates derogation provides farmers an opportunity to farm at higher stocking rates - above 170 kg livestock manure nitrogen/ha - subject to conditions designed to protect the environment.

In 2020, 6,418 farmers have applied for the derogation compared to 6,684 in 2019 and a peak of 6,995 in 2017. The fall in applications comes as farmers availing of the derogation face tougher conditions following a review of the facility.

Tighter measures include further strengthening the protection of water and attaining optimum soil fertility.

Farmers in the programme must commit to completing a course in grassland management, Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS), reduced protein in concentrate feeds and the liming of pasture, among other measures.

Farmers had raised concerns over the rapid introduction of LESS, with the IFA claiming there is already a 12-month backlog for some of this equipment.

Derogation farmers make up 6pc of bovine farmers and 11pc of the farmed land area, but have 20pc of the bovine livestock herd. The area of farmed land covered by the derogation has increased by almost 35pc since 2014.

Indo Farming