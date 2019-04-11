Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 11 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Next Macra chief hits out at 'Meatless Mondays'

Cavan dairy farmer and farm advisor Thomas Duffy was elected unopposed at a meeting in the Farm Centre in Dublin yesterday. Photo: Gerry Mooney
Cavan dairy farmer and farm advisor Thomas Duffy was elected unopposed at a meeting in the Farm Centre in Dublin yesterday. Photo: Gerry Mooney
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

The new president-elect of Macra na Feirme has said the recent debate between An Taisce and farm organisations on meat consumption had been disappointing and he was concerned that children were being used as "a piece in a political debate".

Cavan dairy farmer and farm advisor Thomas Duffy was elected unopposed at a meeting in the Farm Centre in Dublin yesterday.

Last week, An Taisce came under fire from farm organisations for promoting 'Meatless Mondays' in its school advisory packs to second-level students.

Mr Duffy said the dispute added nothing of value to the climate change debate.

"I'm disappointed that this is the way the conversation has gone. I don't think it adds anything to the conversation, it's an example of antagonism," he said.

"From my point of view, climate change is quite a key issue to me, but I want to ensure that farmers understand that there are responsibilities on us and opportunities for us, but I think we need to be realistic.

"As a representative of young people, we see disordered eating on the rise, and I was recently reading a piece of Irish health research that showed that 68pc of Irish teenage girls were on a diet.

"It would be a much different thing for An Taisce to tell adults to reduce meat consumption, but ultimately it is a different thing when you say that to young people who don't have the ability to quantify that and assess it."

Irish Independent

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Wexford General Hospital

'Unspeakable loss' - three-year-old boy dies in tragic farmyard accident
Dr Edel Kelly, IFA Chief Economist flanks IFA President Joe Healy at the launch of IFA Manifesto for the European Parliament & Local Government Elections in Dublin. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Farmers told to reject MEP candidates that not willing to 'fight' for farmers
Stock photo

Carlow man jailed for “shocking” animal cruelty loses sentence appeal
A tractor was also used. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Border farmers asked to secure equipment due to ATM thefts
The farmer was fined €2,500.

'I don’t know where it came from' - Mystery over green diesel in County...
Concerned: Ivor Ferguson

Disorderly exit would be economically disastrous, warns head of farming...
Stock picture. Damien Eagers / INM

Farmer who unfairly dismissed farm manager with MS told to pay €31,000


Top Stories

The ICSA estimates that Brexit is costing beef farmers up to €3.7m per week

Fears of sterling collapse as the Brexit endgame looms
Stock Image.

Peter Hynes: 'Processors need to look at developing a veal industry'
Stock picture

'Farm groups must fight for better prices rather than getting upset about what...
Photo: Gerry Mooney

Mart Trade: Bullock prices continue to creep upwards
Pictured at the announcement of Dairygold’s annual financial results for 2018 are; Michael Harte, Chief Financial Officer, John O' Gorman, Chairman and Jim Woulfe, Chief Executive. Picture Colm Mahady / Fennells - Copyright© Fennell Photography 2019

Dairygold posted record turnover of €992.9m last year
Tom Phelan

'Going organic suits my land base and the cow numbers suit a robot'

'Farmers at ringside will tell you there's a cartel at play when it comes to beef...