Next Macra chief hits out at 'Meatless Mondays'

Mr Duffy said the dispute added nothing of value to the climate change debate.

Last week, An Taisce came under fire from farm organisations for promoting 'Meatless Mondays' in its school advisory packs to second-level students.

"I'm disappointed that this is the way the conversation has gone. I don't think it adds anything to the conversation, it's an example of antagonism," he said.

"From my point of view, climate change is quite a key issue to me, but I want to ensure that farmers understand that there are responsibilities on us and opportunities for us, but I think we need to be realistic.