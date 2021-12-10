Next generation agri advisors to take centre stage at major KT event

Dr Anne Marie Bulter (Teagasc) is pictured with students Orla Walsh and Lisa O'Toole and Prof Jim Kinsella (UCD) at Kildalton Agricultural College in Kilkenny No photographer byline.

The country’s next generation of agricultural advisors will present key studies on supporting farm families to enhance environmental and economic sustainability at a major virtual scientific conference next week.

The eighth annual Knowledge Transfer Conference, hosted by the School of Agriculture and Food Science in UCD and Teagasc, is entitled “Back to the Future: Addressing Challenges in Agricultural Advisory and Education”.

Taking place next Tuesday, the event - which will be opened by European Commissioner for Financial Services Mairead McGuinness - will feature presentations by 19 high-performing and ambitious students of the UCD and Teagasc Masters programmes on agricultural innovation and extension.

The studies, which have been conducted over the last 12-24 months, will address four key themes, these are: advising farmers on environmental sustainability; facilitating interactive innovation with farmers; generational renewal and agricultural education; and digital tools in farm advisory services.

Following a series of expert panel discussions on each specific session one overall winner will be announced.

The one-day conference, which will be chaired by Prof Jim Kinsella Head of Rural Development at UCD, will also feature contributions by Teagasc director Prof Frank O’Mara, UCD Dean of Agriculture Prof Frank Monahan and outgoing UCD President Prof Andrew Deeks.

On the significance of the annual KT Conference committee chairperson Dr Monica Gorman (UCD) said: “We need to continuously get better at supporting farm families to navigate the challenges facing agriculture and this conference showcases the passion and energy of the next generation of agricultural advisors and educators."