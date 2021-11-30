New vet medicine rules pushed back until June

The introduction of a prescription-only requirement on the supply of anti-parasitic medicines has been delayed until June, the Minister for Agriculture has confirmed.

The move is set out in the Department’s roadmap for the implementation of new EU-wide Veterinary Medicinal Regulations — covering the likes of wormers and fly control — which will come into force on January 28.

Merchants and farmers have welcomed the development, saying it will avoid mounting costs on farmers and chaotic procurement issues for businesses next spring.

Minister Charlie McConalogue said the delay will enable all stakeholders to make the necessary adjustments to ensure compliance.

The regulations will apply in full from June 1.

The minister also announced that while the new National Veterinary Prescription System (NVPS) will be in place as planned for the end of January, he will delay its country-wide mandatory use for the same period.

Prescriptions issued by vets for anti-parasitic medicines after June 1 will be valid for a maximum of 12 months.

The Independent Licensed Merchants Association praised the minister “for enabling some vital breathing space” for livestock farmers and merchants.

Unresolved

However, they warned that questions remain unresolved over the ease of access from Northern Ireland; the need for training of dispensers to access the NVPS; training for all dispensers on providing anti-parasitic resistance advice; and awareness of the changes to livestock farmers and horse owners.

“The new anti-parasitic advisory service, proposed by the minister, needs careful examination to ensure licensed merchants can still select and dispense the right product, used responsibly at the right time and correct way,” they said.

ICSA animal health chair Hugh Farrell said farmers “will be relieved” but said there is a major onus on the Department to ensure farmers are made fully aware of the new regime in good time.