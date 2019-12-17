New tractor protest grinds traffic to a halt in Dublin city centre

Rural revolt: Farmers protest in St Stephen's Green in Dublin city centre in November
Rural revolt: Farmers protest in St Stephen's Green in Dublin city centre in November

Ciarán Moran

A tractor protest in Dublin city centre has ground traffic to a halt in parts of the city.

It is yet unclear which, if any, farm organisation is behind the protest.

The protest is coinciding with this week's Christmas shopping rush in the capital.

A tractor protest last month by individual farmers caused significant disruption to commuters with farmers maintaining a presence in the city for several days.

Significant anger has been building in the farming community over the past year over poor prices for their products.

AA Roadwatch has said today's demonstration in the city centre is causing very heavy delays on many routes.

Earlsfort Terrace, Dawson St, Kildare St, Ely Place and Hume St are closed ahead of the proposed demonstration. Traffic restrictions are also in place from Kevin St onto Cuffe St.

It is very busy along the Grand Canal eastbound from before Harolds Cross to Leeson St.

Leeson St itself is heavy inbound from before the canal down to St. Stephens Green.

Long delays on Rathmines Rd inbound fom the Leinster Rd junction to the canal, where heavy delays continue to all the way to Dame St.

Camden St is very slow both directions between Harrington St and Kevin St. Delays continue onto Georges St.

Finally, it's slow inbound on Kimmage Rd and Harold’s Cross Rd approaching Clanbrassil St.Outbound on Clanbrassil St is busy from the Kevin St junction through to the canal.

Online Editors





More in News

Stock picture

Man (40s) dies in accident on a farm
Director general Damian McDonald got €185,350. Photo: Damien Eagers/INM

Financial woes top of list for new IFA president as membership fees...
Stock photo

Warrant over stolen tractor executed after four years
Nobel Laureate in Economic Sciences Michael Kremer attends a news conference at The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden December 7, 2019. Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

Netflix-inspired tools can reap rewards for farmers, says Nobel winner
3:42

Awkward moments you missed from the General Election 2019
Stock picture

Farmer told time is ‘running out’ to clear land of 52 horses
1:33

UK election diary video - The grandson of Irish emigrants who holds the...


Top Stories

IFA protest

Beef prices now 50c/kg behind UK averages
The offices of Ornua, Ireland’s biggest dairy exporter

Margaret Donnelly: 'It's time for Bord Bia to show leadership and empathy by...
Dr Andrew Cromie ICBF. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Cut slaughter age for 'quick win' on emissions - ICBF
File photo

Green diesel relief on the cards for contractors in 2021
New direction: Eamon Corley chairman of the Emerald Isle producers group pictured on his farm outside Navan, County Meath. Photo: Barry Cronin

Fledgling producer groups face challenges, admits Beef Plan founder
Climate Action: Farmers need to embrace science and research around climate action

New complementary feed set to slash methane emissions
Ambition: Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon Photo: David Conachy

Kerry shares in 3pc drop after DuPont miss