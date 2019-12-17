A tractor protest in Dublin city centre has ground traffic to a halt in parts of the city.

New tractor protest grinds traffic to a halt in Dublin city centre

It is yet unclear which, if any, farm organisation is behind the protest.

The protest is coinciding with this week's Christmas shopping rush in the capital.

A tractor protest last month by individual farmers caused significant disruption to commuters with farmers maintaining a presence in the city for several days.

Significant anger has been building in the farming community over the past year over poor prices for their products.

AA Roadwatch has said today's demonstration in the city centre is causing very heavy delays on many routes.

Earlsfort Terrace, Dawson St, Kildare St, Ely Place and Hume St are closed ahead of the proposed demonstration. Traffic restrictions are also in place from Kevin St onto Cuffe St.

It is very busy along the Grand Canal eastbound from before Harolds Cross to Leeson St.

Leeson St itself is heavy inbound from before the canal down to St. Stephens Green.

Long delays on Rathmines Rd inbound fom the Leinster Rd junction to the canal, where heavy delays continue to all the way to Dame St.

Camden St is very slow both directions between Harrington St and Kevin St. Delays continue onto Georges St.

Finally, it's slow inbound on Kimmage Rd and Harold’s Cross Rd approaching Clanbrassil St.Outbound on Clanbrassil St is busy from the Kevin St junction through to the canal.

Online Editors