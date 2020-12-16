New TB strategy agreed to halt 'accelerating' spread of the disease

Enhanced wildlife control measures and more detailed investigations into on farm breakdowns are understood to be included in a new bovine TB eradication strategy agreed between farm organisations and the Department of Agriculture.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said the agreement marks an important step in building on our collective efforts to reduce TB levels to the benefit of Irish farmers.

It comes as the pace of deterioration has accelerated in 2020. Herd incidence at 4.35% is now at its highest level since 2012 while reactor numbers at 22,700 are back at 2009 rates. Relative to 2019, an additional 13 herds per week experienced a TB restriction in 2020.

"This clearly highlights the urgency with which we must act. It is imperative that all stakeholders work together in reducing TB rates to support and protect farm families and I look forward to ongoing positive engagement from all stakeholders in implementing this new bovine TB eradication strategy," the Minister said.

It is understood that the new strategy contains enhanced wildlife control measures, more detailed investigations into on farm breakdowns as well an action plan for TB spots plus biosecurity advice on buying cattle plus incentivised removal of inconclusives.

Meanwhile, IFA Animal Health Chairman Pat Farrell said the key areas included in the strategy which were highlighted by IFA include; meaningful farmer involvement; recognition of farmers’ labour and financial contribution; revisiting the herd risk letters; herd categorisation and pre-movement testing and the recognition of the importance of financial supports to farmers whose farms are under TB controls.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said the new strategy better reflects the role of farmers in the programme and provides for meaningful involvement by them in the design and implementation of the objectives.

“Farmers will be the only stakeholders impacted directly by the TB programme in the day-to-day management of their farms. Using their expertise in determining the most appropriate means to implement the objectives of the strategy is critical to minimising the impact on farms,” he said.

The IFA Chairman said the inclusion of the financial supports to farmers in the programme as a key tenet, and recognising need for a review of these supports to ensure farmers are treated fairly, is significant.

Pat Farrell said the strategy also provides for the contentious issues of pre-movement testing and herd categorisation to be dealt with through the Implementation Group.

“It’s important the Implementation and Financial Working Groups are convened as soon as possible to agree on all aspects of the programme,” he said.

“We must strive to eradicate TB from the national herd in the shortest feasible timeframe. In doing so, we must be conscious of the impact on farm families who encounter TB outbreaks through no fault of their own. The measures must be proportionate and scientifically based, with appropriate levels of financial supports.”

