New rules to monitor overseas travellers flying here amid Keelings controversy

  • Plans for passengers to be asked to register where they will self-isolate
  • Proposals follow controversy over the arrival of nearly 200 workers from Bulgaria to pick strawberries for Keelings
Temperature checks on passengers arriving into Ireland are also being mooted (Channel 4 News/PA) Expand
Stricter rules on people arriving into ports and airports from abroad are being examined. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Hugh O'Connell and Eilish O'Regan

All passengers arriving from overseas will be asked to register where they plan to self-isolate under proposals being considered by the Government.

Stricter rules on people arriving into ports and airports from abroad are being examined following controversy over the arrival of nearly 200 workers from Bulgaria into Ireland to pick fruit for fruit company Keelings last week.

