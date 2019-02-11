The Department of Health and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine recently published the Ireland - One Health Report on Antimicrobial Use and Antimicrobial Resistance.

New report gives snapshot of the antimicrobial use on farms in Ireland

This report provides for the first time a snapshot of the antimicrobial use (AMU) and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in both humans and food-producing animals in Ireland.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said “This timely report brings together data from both sectors to inform future policy decisions as to how best address the development and spread of AMR.” The World Health Organisation defines antimicrobial resistance as the resistance of a micro-organism to an antimicrobial drug that was originally effective for treatment of infections caused by it.

A 6.7pc increase in the overall sales of veterinary antibiotics was recorded for the year 2016. It is not known if this marks a true indication of increased use, or may be explained by other factors.