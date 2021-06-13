New online trading platform can ‘put more money in farmers’ pockets’

Innovation: Niall Claffey from Tradeforus on his uncle’s farm at Gaulstown, Rochfortbridge, Co Westmeath Photo: Alf Harvey

Traditional trading practices “shouldn’t act as barriers” to improving farm profitability, according to Niall Claffey business manager of new online trading platform Tradeforus.

The Mullingar native, who is also involved in running a newly converted dairy enterprise near Rochfortbridge, has come to this understanding after less than a decade working at various stages of farming’s coalface.

From labouring on dairy, beef and tillage holdings in New Zealand and Australia to working in meat processing/manufacturing in Ireland and France, to technically analysing the beef industry’s performance as an agricultural journalist, Niall has developed a rounded view on how the sector operates and where change is needed.

So after meeting agri-sector expert and Tradeforus founder Michael Broderick in late 2020, Niall “knew it was a platform that could make a real difference”.

The online marketplace aims to advance trading for multiple sectors, including beef, forestry (which will be launched in autumn) and sheep through the establishment of farmer-led producer organisations and buying groups.

Appealed

What particularly appealed to Niall was its goal to improve farm-to-factory and farm-to-farm supply chains outside current procurement and mart systems.

The UCD Agricultural Science graduate says: “We’ve seen the progress made in breeding and genetics, and with GPS and soil mapping systems — surely there is a better way of buying and selling cattle than having a fragmented supply chain where one farmer goes with four animals and another goes with five?

“That’s the core idea behind Tradeforus, and our aim is to support and enable the growth of producer organisations, allowing farmers to trade collectively, rather than individually, in a professional, structured, efficient and transparent manner, while also facilitating the sale of animals farm-to-farm countrywide.

“It’s about giving small-medium primary producers, or even larger finishers, a tool and a service that they can sell their produce together rather than on their own. And it’s about adopting the technology we have at our disposal.

“If a group is producing a top-quality, consistent product that meets all the customer and retail specifications, it is beneficial for both sides of the deal — the factory knows it will get the product it wants, and the farmers should benefit too.

“The way I see it, the mindset of ‘ah, I have always done it this way’ and ‘I’ll see what I can do for you’ is not the way forward for modern farming.

“Beef is a tight margins game; and if we focus on shortening the whole supply chain, time, labour and cost savings can be passed back to the farmer.

“Our trading traditions shouldn’t act as a barrier to putting more money into farmers’ pockets.”

With more than 210,000 additional cattle traded directly from farm to farm last year, according to the Department of Agriculture, Niall says farmers are becoming “increasingly aware” of the knock-on benefits of using its system.

“In 2020, farm-to-farm movements of cattle grew by more than 16pc to a total of 1.5 million,” he says. “While in many cases this was driven by necessity due to the pandemic, the sector must build on this trend by facilitating innovative ways to trade livestock.

“Our platform is safely and securely linked to the Department’s Animal Identification and Movement (AIM) database, which allows farmers to make buying decisions based on reliable information — which also increases the value of the animals for sellers.

“And unlike existing websites that advertise livestock, we include the animal’s accurate date of birth, movements, breed, residencies, days on farm, TB test dates and quality-assured farm status too. This is information that can be trusted.

“Farmers can also view photos and videos of the cattle group(s) offered for sale, ensuring that these animals will suit the purchaser’s system — which again saves on time and money.

“The entire process is further bolstered by our livestock officers, who manage the sale, ensuring that only genuine buyers, who know the animals will suit the farming system, attend viewings.

“It’s a system that supports buyers and sellers to source and secure the cattle they need.

“It’s also building on the great animal welfare standards we have in Ireland — animals can be purchased directly out of the field, stress-free, without having to be loaded and brought anywhere.”

To match its existing pricing dashboard for factory-fit cattle, the platform will now also host an equivalent for live animals sold via farm to farm or for export. “A first-of-its-kind price analysis for the Irish marketplace,” says Niall.

“While those looking to trade currently follow mart and factory price reports with interest, the sector is completely blind to prices secured through alternative farm-to-farm sales.

“Our new pricing dashboard will enable farmers to make better judgements on their approach to trading cattle, and give them the opportunity to compare the latest prices secured in the mart ring to those secured through private sale.”

To date, Tradeforus has engaged with a number of existing beef producer groups, while also facilitating several informal groups throughout the country.

“Farmers’ appetite for producer groups is high, with many such organisations awaiting approval from the Department,” says Niall.

“Successful groups have shown that a structured payment system is possible, and we want to provide a tool for more groups to grow at a national scale.

“Yes, we charge commission — but only if an animal is sold. For example, a batch of bull weanlings will cost a combined commission of €13, which is still cheaper than a mart and you don’t have to leave your farm.”

Niall adds that different stock types command different rates.

“Irish farmers have been on the receiving end of a lot of bad press recently, which is completely undeserved,” he says.

“Now is the time for farmers to join together and be proud of the product they are producing, and show the non-farming community our ability to adopt new sustainable practices.”