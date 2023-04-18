New laws to boost protection for historic sites

New laws to enhance the protection of historic sites will greatly strengthen the enforcement powers of the State to prosecute those who damage such sites.

The Historic and Archaeological Heritage Bill 2023 seeks to modernise and replace the National Monuments Acts 1930-2014, as while the existing law has provided a basis for the protection of monuments for many years, a revision of the legislation is now considered necessary.

A major innovation will be the creation of a system of civil enforcement under the Bill, which can be used as an alternative to criminal proceedings. Breaches of the Bill can be rectified by way of enforcement notices that will be enforceable by, and appealable to, the Courts.

No equivalent system exists under the current law, so for the first time there will be an enforceable alternative to criminal proceedings for matters such as damage to monuments or non-compliance with licence conditions. This will greatly strengthen the scope, in real terms, for ensuring compliance with the legislation.

The new laws will also see a statutory reporting scheme established for finds of monuments. Where a person finds, or believes that they have found, a prescribed monument, they will have to make a report to the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage or a member of An Garda Síochána.

The Government, under the new laws, will also have power to prescribe classes of sites or structures of archaeological interest without the need to complete a formal designation or registration procedure. These will become known as “prescribed monuments”.

A level of legal protection will be afforded to prescribed monuments so that works cannot lawfully be carried out to or at a prescribed monument unless a notification process has been completed, or unless such works are carried out under and in accordance with a licence.

A statutory Register of Monuments will be established to replace several designation and registration systems in effect under the existing law.

As the law governing the area of archaeological objects was introduced relatively recently, it will remain broadly unchanged.

The Bill will clarify the current law relating to the State’s right to ownership of archaeological objects found with no known owner, by making it clear that owners of land on which such objects are found are not counted as “known owners”.