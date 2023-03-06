New fertiliser manufacturing facility to be built in Dublin

Once operational later this year, the facility will produce around 4,500 tonnes of fertiliser pellets a year.

Recycling company Enva has commenced the construction of a new fertiliser manufacturing facility.

The new facility will manufacture agricultural fertiliser pellets containing Ammonium Sulphate (AMS) recovered by Enva from industrial liquid wastes.

The €5m investment at Enva’s facility in Greenogue, Dublin will be the first of its kind anywhere in the world and will utilise an innovative process developed in-house by Enva.

Once operational later this year, the facility will produce around 4,500 tonnes of fertiliser pellets a year for use in a range of applications including agriculture, horticulture and greenkeeping.

The pellets are of a comparable physical specification to those manufactured from virgin resources but have a far lower environmental impact, the company says.

Roger McDermott, Managing Director, Enva Ireland said the project will deliver a unique and innovative recovery process in line with its circular economy objectives and a commitment to replace virgin materials with more sustainable secondary resources.

"In doing so we will unlock a range of environmental benefits and help Ireland in becoming increasingly self-sufficient with regards to fertiliser.”

The project will involve several international technology partners lead by Titan Salt, a specialist in the design, fabrication, construction, installation and commissioning of mineral salt production facilities based in the Netherlands.