New farming group who won't step down blockades may form

Protesters outside the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh (Brian Lawless/PA)
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

There are reports a new farming group may form, of the farmers who remain at the picket lines at meat factories.

It comes after the Independent Farmers, which claimed to represent the picketing farmers after the Beef Plan Movement distanced itself from the protests, issued a statement last night calling for all farmers to leave the pickets at factory gates.

The protests, which started on July 28, have dwindled to a handful in recent days, but it's understood farmers still remain at the gates of at least six factories.

Last night the Independent Farmers said it hoped the step down of the picket at Slane would be seen by other protesting farmers as a positive step.

It added members' faith was now in Agriculture Minister Michael Creed, saying: "It appears to us that the peaceful pickets have achieved all they can and it is now time to enter the next stage of this process."

Protesters lifted a blockade at Dawn Meats' Slane plant yesterday.

However, a number of farmers the 'Farming Independent' spoke to at the National Ploughing Championships yesterday said they would continue protesting.

The Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed, reiterated his call for farmers to leave the picket lines, saying their voice had been heard "loud and clear".

He also asked the farmers to listen to the seven farming organisations that have called on farmers to end the protests as a massive backlog of cattle builds up.

The Minister also said he would not refuse to meet anyone after meeting with a number of protesters in recent weeks.

