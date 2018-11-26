The EU is introducing new and improved rules to step up the fight against antimicrobial resistance and improve the availability and safety of veterinary medicines and medicated feed.

New EU rules will see critical antibiotics set aside for human use only

It said this will be of benefit to animal health and help boost the competitiveness of the EU veterinary pharmaceutical sector.

The Council today adopted the animal medicines package including two new regulations on veterinary medicinal products and the manufacture, placing on the market and use of medicated feed. The new rules on veterinary medicinal products clarify and simplify the procedures through which a marketing authorisation can be granted to new medicines, thereby reducing the administrative burden for companies, especially small ones

The new rules also better frame the use of antimicrobials in animals by further limiting their use for animals that are not yet sick but may run the risk of falling ill, both in the case of preventing disease in individual and groups of animals. They also provide for certain critical antimicrobials to be set aside for the treatment of certain infections in humans in order to preserve their effectiveness and improve the protection of the European consumers against the risk of the spreading of Antimicrobial Resistance through imports of animals and products of animal origin.