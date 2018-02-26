The European Court of Auditors (ECA) is conducting an audit of organic-food checks in the EU.

New EU audit of assess whether consumers can have confidence that products are 'truly organic'

The auditors will examine the control system governing the production, processing, distribution and import of organic products.

They will seek to assess whether consumers can now have greater confidence that products are truly organic than they could at the time of the ECA’s last audit of the sector in 2012. The auditors have also published a Background Paper on the EU organic-food control system for those interested in the subject.

Organic production is a way of producing food and other products that respects natural life cycles. The organic nature of products is verified on the basis of a certification system laid down in EU law and overseen by the European Commission. The system is implemented by the Member States and inspections are made by both public and private bodies.