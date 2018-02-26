New EU audit of assess whether consumers can have confidence that products are 'truly organic'
The European Court of Auditors (ECA) is conducting an audit of organic-food checks in the EU.
The auditors will examine the control system governing the production, processing, distribution and import of organic products.
They will seek to assess whether consumers can now have greater confidence that products are truly organic than they could at the time of the ECA’s last audit of the sector in 2012.
The auditors have also published a Background Paper on the EU organic-food control system for those interested in the subject.
Organic production is a way of producing food and other products that respects natural life cycles. The organic nature of products is verified on the basis of a certification system laid down in EU law and overseen by the European Commission.
The system is implemented by the Member States and inspections are made by both public and private bodies.
Retail sales in the EU organic market grew by 54pc between 2010 and 2015. The total area under organic farming in the EU increased by 21% over the same period. Imports of organic produce grew by 32pc between 2012 and 2015.
Although the price of organic products is higher than that of conventionally produced products, the market struggles to meet demand and the premium that consumers are willing to pay has the potential to encourage fraudulent organic sales.