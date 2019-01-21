Concerns around new conditions that farmers will be obliged to adhere to in order to get their Basic Payment, have been raised by the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA)

New CAP fears: 'Intensive farmers on dryer soils allowed drive on.... while farmers in the west expected to protect the environment'

INHFA National President Colm O’Donnell stated that these conditions which could be included under the latest reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) “if implemented will have major implications for many farmers in the west that are farming on wetlands or peat lands, often referred to as carbon rich soils.”

O’Donnell then added that “how these CAP proposals could easily lead to a situation where intensive farmers on dryer soils would be allowed drive on and increase production while farmers on the hills and lowland farmers on wetter soils would be expected to protect the environment and take on the full burden of climate change through carbon sequestration measures.” All of this he continued “for the same or possibly less money than they are receiving now through all their CAP payments with the added risk of losing these payments if they don’t meet the conditions set out,” he said.

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association are holding a rally in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny on Friday, 25 of January starting to highlight the proposed changes. “As a relatively new organisation which was formed due to the dissatisfaction with the last CAP deal we are determined that we have our say this time round.”