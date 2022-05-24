Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

New bovine TB test to identify infection within 10-15 minutes

The new tests have been made possible through the discovery of biomarkers Expand

Close

The new tests have been made possible through the discovery of biomarkers

The new tests have been made possible through the discovery of biomarkers

The new tests have been made possible through the discovery of biomarkers

Niall Hurson

A new rapid bovine TB test that is 98pc accurate and has the ability to identify positive specimens on site within 10-15 minutes is set to be launched in the next year.

Welsh diagnostics company iOmics claims its new test for bovine TB will accurately identify the presence of the disease on site without the need for laboratory equipment. Named bTBscreen+, the test is based on lateral flow technology, allowing anyone in the herd management and supply chain to use it for frequent and routine screening of the disease.

Most Watched

Privacy