New alert service highlights land registry 'scam' threat

Irish landowners have been alerted to the operation of a 'scam' through which ownership to their property could be undermined online by high-tech international fraudsters.

With the ending of the traditional deeds documents for land and property in Ireland over recent years, all registrations of ownership are now online.

IFA farm business chairman Martin Stapleton told the Farming Independent that the problem was first detected in the UK and measures have now been put in place in Ireland to provide an additional guard against interference with the titles to farm property. He said it has not been confirmed how many instances of such 'fraud' have been detected in the UK, but there is concern that it could also happen in this country.

"In Ireland the risk appears to be greatest where there are derelict houses, but in the UK, isolated agricultural land where the owner is away or maybe incapacitated, somebody else goes online and registers as the owner of the property without the actual owner being aware of the action to take over the ownership of the property," he explained. "They are then in the position to sell it because they appear as the registered owner and the transaction can be completed without the actual owner of the land knowing anything about it," he added.