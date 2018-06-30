New €3.3m milk replacer finishing facility and 16 jobs announced
The Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys has announced a €3.3m investment by dairy nutrition company Volac in a new purpose-built finishing and packing facility near Kells, Co. Meath to begin producing milk replacers in Ireland.
Up to 16 new, high quality, manufacturing jobs will be created, supported by the Irish government through Enterprise Ireland.
The long-term aim is to source selected Irish raw materials to supplement fat-filled Imunopro whey protein bases supplied from Volac’s factory in Felinfach, Wales. The new facility in Mullagh will enable Volac to meet the needs of its milk replacer customers in the Irish and overseas markets as the business continues to grow.
Minister Heather Humphreys TD said Volac’s investment in a new finishing and packaging facility with the creation of 16 new jobs supported by the Government, through Enterprise Ireland, is welcome news for Mullagh, Kells and the surrounding areas.
"Driving job creation in the regions is a priority for the Government and this investment is good news for the local economy. Ireland’s agri-food industry is part of our heritage and, combined with our reputation for strategic innovative activity and ease of doing business, we are well-positioned to attract foreign direct investment in the area.
"I am committed to ensuring we have the right conditions and supports in place to enhance any opportunities for job creation in the regions.”
David Neville, Managing Director, Volac Animal Nutrition said that in 2008, Volac purchased the Golden Maverick brand portfolio, Ireland’s leading range of animal milk replacers.
"Since then the Irish milk replacer market has seen fantastic growth which we expect to continue in line with the ambitions of the Irish dairy industry. The investment which we announce today reflects Volac’s confidence in the growing demand for milk replacer in both Irish and export markets. We look forward to continuing our close working relationship with Enterprise Ireland."
Orla Battersby, Manager, Food Division, Enterprise Ireland said that Volac is a growing, ambitious company and Ireland has many advantages including a critical mass of companies for Volac to collaborate with in the provision of ingredients and Irish raw materials.
"The company joins the Enterprise Ireland food FDI community that employs 10,000 people in Ireland and is responsible for 35pc of all Irish food exports."
Online Editors
