New €3.3m milk replacer finishing facility and 16 jobs announced

Up to 16 new, high quality, manufacturing jobs will be created, supported by the Irish government through Enterprise Ireland.

The long-term aim is to source selected Irish raw materials to supplement fat-filled Imunopro whey protein bases supplied from Volac’s factory in Felinfach, Wales. The new facility in Mullagh will enable Volac to meet the needs of its milk replacer customers in the Irish and overseas markets as the business continues to grow.

Minister Heather Humphreys TD said Volac’s investment in a new finishing and packaging facility with the creation of 16 new jobs supported by the Government, through Enterprise Ireland, is welcome news for Mullagh, Kells and the surrounding areas.