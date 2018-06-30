Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 30 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

New €3.3m milk replacer finishing facility and 16 jobs announced

The long-term aim is to source selected Irish raw materials to supplement fat-filled Imunopro whey protein bases
The long-term aim is to source selected Irish raw materials to supplement fat-filled Imunopro whey protein bases

The Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys has announced a €3.3m investment by dairy nutrition company Volac in a new purpose-built finishing and packing facility near Kells, Co. Meath to begin producing milk replacers in Ireland.

Up to 16 new, high quality, manufacturing jobs will be created, supported by the Irish government through Enterprise Ireland.

The long-term aim is to source selected Irish raw materials to supplement fat-filled Imunopro whey protein bases supplied from Volac’s factory in Felinfach, Wales. The new facility in Mullagh will enable Volac to meet the needs of its milk replacer customers in the Irish and overseas markets as the business continues to grow.

Minister Heather Humphreys TD said Volac’s investment in a new finishing and packaging facility with the creation of 16 new jobs supported by the Government, through Enterprise Ireland, is welcome news for Mullagh, Kells and the surrounding areas.

"Driving job creation in the regions is a priority for the Government and this investment is good news for the local economy. Ireland’s agri-food industry is part of our heritage and, combined with our reputation for strategic innovative activity and ease of doing business, we are well-positioned to attract foreign direct investment in the area.

"I am committed to ensuring we have the right conditions and supports in place to enhance any opportunities for job creation in the regions.”

David Neville, Managing Director, Volac Animal Nutrition said that in 2008, Volac purchased the Golden Maverick brand portfolio, Ireland’s leading range of animal milk replacers.

"Since then the Irish milk replacer market has seen fantastic growth which we expect to continue in line with the ambitions of the Irish dairy industry. The investment which we announce today reflects Volac’s confidence in the growing demand for milk replacer in both Irish and export markets. We look forward to continuing our close working relationship with Enterprise Ireland."

Orla Battersby, Manager, Food Division, Enterprise Ireland said that Volac is a growing, ambitious company and Ireland has many advantages including a critical mass of companies for Volac to collaborate with in the provision of ingredients and Irish raw materials.

"The company joins the Enterprise Ireland food FDI community that employs 10,000 people in Ireland and is responsible for 35pc of all Irish food exports."

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...

Farmers to be offered £50 a kill as badger cull is rolled out across most of...


Top Stories

FBD CEO Fiona Muldoon

FBD chief Muldoon subject to an internal investigation
The proposed North-South interconnector from Tyrone to Meath will require approximately 400 pylons say campaigners opposed to the project

Supreme court to hear appeal over North South Electricity...
John Joyce

Land is burning up as our year of extreme weather takes another twist
Ashleigh Fennell, Palatine, Co. Carlow, who plans to start milking in 2019, Gerry Boyle, Tom O’Dwyer and Kay O’Connell, Teagasc; with Eugene and Eoin Lawlor, Ballitore, Co. Kildare – recent dairy start up farmers.

Thinking about converting to dairying? New dairy start-up courses...
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Calls for Glanbia to address 3c/L milk price gap
Farmers are also being asked to use dry-cleaning techniques such as scrapers and brushes to remove solid waste from yards and pens.

Irish Water to help farmers with urgent animal welfare concerns
Machinery contractors are facing 'huge' repair bills

Mower mayhem - Silage contractors have called on farmers to clean...