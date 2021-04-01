An average payment of €4,700 over 10ha has been proposed under the new pilot – with potential for a maximum payment of just under €7,000

The “drip feeding” of details regarding the “much-hyped so-called ‘REPS-2’ scheme” has been described as “a complete sham”, by IFA president Tim Cullinan.

The farm leader’s stinging criticism of the proposed new agri-environmental scheme – which was originally described as a programme that would be similar to the Rural Environmental Protection Scheme (REPS) – follows the emergence of the latest details on the pilot this week.

Speaking at the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee meeting Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said the scheme would be paid on a farmer’s first 10ha and would have an average payment of €4,700 under the scheme, with a potential maximum of just under €7,000.

However, he also subsequently admitted that farmers will incur “expenses” too due to the result-based scheme – including a charge for the services of an agriculture consultant.

Meanwhile, it has also emerged that a total of 6,629 farmers opted out of the Government’s Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) this year.

Mr Cullinan said: “Slowly, but surely, the mask is slipping on this scheme and what is emerging is a fundamentally different scheme to the original one – it’s a complete sham and a political con job,” he said.

REAP re-name

IFA Rural Development chairman Michael Biggins pointed out that the scheme has now been “quietly renamed” the pilot results-based scheme (REAP) and is nowhere near delivering on the promises made in the programme for Government.

“What farmers need is a meaningful scheme, with a base payment of €10,000. The scheme must be open to all farmers not currently in GLAS.

"Measures must be sensible, practical and not add unnecessary costs to farmers. If the Government wants to live up to their promises, they must deliver this,” he said.

Mr Biggins said the programme for Government stated there was to be €1.5bn over 10 years from carbon tax to fund a ‘REPS-2’-type scheme and that this money “is to be in addition to CAP Pillar II”.

“Given the way this scheme has been handled, I have grave doubts about the Government’s genuine intentions on this commitment.

“We are seeking an urgent meeting with the Department to try obtain full details of the proposed new scheme,” he said.

The “REAP” pilot scheme – which is currently being considered at EU Commission level – will run between now the start of the new CAP in 2023. It is intended that the pilot will shape the successor of GLAS which has seen a significant drop-off in participation this year.

The latest GLAS data shows that 42,000 farmers applied to extend their contract under the scheme for 2021 – this marks a substantial decline from 48,629 applicants in 2020.

Online Editors