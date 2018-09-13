Neighbours' support for farm family in debt row

Neighbours of a farm family who claim they are being forced to sell off some of their land by a vulture fund have vowed that any prospective buyer will be given the cold shoulder by the entire community.

Around 80 farmers and neighbours yesterday rallied together in a show of support for farmers PJ, Gerry and Michael McCann at their Co Meath farm.

The brothers claim that vulture fund Promontoria is trying to force them to sell off parcels of their land to repay debts. But Martin Stapleton, farm business chair of the Irish Farmers' Association, said the IFA and locals fully supported the McCanns and their attempts to repay their debts.

"The IFA is backing these lads. They just need time to pay back their debts," he told the Irish Independent last night. "We're convinced they are entitled to a debt restructure. "Our debt support team has looked at this case in detail. We have sought professional advice and we are firmly of the view that this farmer has put a very credible proposal to make structured repayments.