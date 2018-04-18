'National system needed to halt fodder crises': FF
More fodder crises will hit farmers unless a system is established to monitor feed levels nationwide, Fianna Fáil warns.
Agriculture spokesperson Charlie McConalogue has called on Minister Michael Creed to establish a new system to help prevent a repeat of the crisis.
Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has also called for the introduction of a low-cost loan mechanism to be put in place to help farmers clear debts.
They have criticised the Government's response to a crisis that has seen farmers in the north-west paying up to €60 per bale. Prices hardened from the €35 to €45 generally expected, because of the fodder shortage amid atrocious weather.
Mr McConalogue yesterday insisted further Government inaction could have long-term consequences for farmers.
"Growth has been very much behind because of the bad weather," he said.
"Farmers are under immense financial strain and we have animal welfare issues because of the fact fodder is very scarce in the country.
"We need to see a hardship scheme put in place for the farmers who are finding it hard to get by."