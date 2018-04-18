'National system needed to halt fodder crises': FF

Agriculture spokesperson Charlie McConalogue has called on Minister Michael Creed to establish a new system to help prevent a repeat of the crisis.

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has also called for the introduction of a low-cost loan mechanism to be put in place to help farmers clear debts.

They have criticised the Government's response to a crisis that has seen farmers in the north-west paying up to €60 per bale. Prices hardened from the €35 to €45 generally expected, because of the fodder shortage amid atrocious weather.