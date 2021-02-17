National herd numbers fall, but dairy cow numbers still growing

The number of dairy cows increased by 30,300 (+2.1pc) during the same time.

The overall number of cattle in the national herd has dropped by half a percent, the latest figures from the CSO show.

The figures show that while the total number of cattle decreased by 30,200 (-0.5pc) to 6,529,400, the number of dairy cows increased by 30,300 (+2.1pc) during the same time.

'Other' cow numbers decreased by 34,200 (-3.6oc), while the number of cattle over two years old (excluding cows and bulls) decreased by 85,900 (-19.9pc).

The numbers also show that pig numbers increased by 4.0pc to 1,678,600, while the provisional estimate for the total number of sheep was 3,862,500, an increase of 53,100 (+1.4pc) on December 2019.

It comes as the Agriculture Minister called for a 'mature discussion' on the national herd in recent weeks. Minister Charlie McConalogue told the IFA agm that the dairy sector will have to play its part in achieving the targets — for which a “stable herd” needs to be the basis —and he resisted demands for a commitment not to cap dairy production.

IFA president Tim Cullinan accused Minister McConalogue of reneging on a commitment given at the association’s 2020 AGM that dairy production would not be capped.

However, McConalogue said significant expansion has occurred in the industry in recent years and warned that there is a need for a “mature discussion” to focus on the need for additional cows from now out.

“It won’t be possible to achieve a stable methane level if dairy cow numbers continue to increase over the years ahead, and you must remember that the environmental cost of increasing output by some farmers cannot be transferred to all other farmers,” he said.

Cullinan said: “Already in excess of €2bn has been pumped into this sector by farmers and a lot of funding by co-ops, which is farmers’ money. This is a major concern among farmers and for our association.”

While the original 2020 target for expansion in milk production had been realised in 2018, the output of the dairy sector has continued to expand — up by 3.8pc in 2020, and 2021 production is forecast to reach 8.3 billion litres.

