National Farmers’ Union elects first female president

The National Farmers’ Union has elected Minette Batters as the first female president in the organisation’s 110-year history.

Ms Batters, a Wiltshire beef, sheep and arable farmer who has also diversified her business into weddings and catering, was previously the NFU’s deputy president.

She becomes the first woman to hold the top job at the organisation, which represents more than 50,000 farmers and growers in England and Wales, since it was founded in 1908. The NFU announced the result from the organisation’s annual meeting in Birmingham.

Ms Batters has been elected for a two-year term alongside Guy Smith as deputy president and Stuart Roberts as vice president. She takes over the helm from outgoing president Meurig Raymond as farmers watch anxiously to see how agriculture will fare post-Brexit – particularly on the issues of trade, standards, labour and the future of farming subsidies.