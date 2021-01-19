National farm forest owners group established

A new nationwide organisation representing the voice of farm forest owners has been established, the Farming Independent understands.

The entity, named ‘Irish Forest Owners’, brings together hundreds of members from up to nine different farm forestry owner groups that have been in operation throughout – from Inishowen to Wexford – for some time.

While the umbrella organisation has been in development for the last couple of years, it is understood that the entity was officially established as a company in recent months.

The aim of the new farmer-led group is to highlight issues in the forestry industry, to give a stronger voice for farm forest owners and to maximise the potential of farm forestry enterprises nationwide.

The new representative body comes at a time when the country’s forestry sector remains in the grips of a deepening crisis as thousands of planting and felling applications are still trapped in the planning process at the Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service. Up to 15,000 rural jobs and livelihoods are said to be at risk from the escalating situation.

3,000-strong licence jam

Last week, in response to a parliamentary question on the issue from Labour TD Sean Sherlock, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said there are currently 3,000 felling licences being processing by the Department.

“Of this total approximately 1,000 are Coillte felling licenses. Some 1,000 are private licence which require ecology input on which a backlog has developed.

“The remaining private licences are at various stages of processing and do not generally experience the same delays as those that require ecology input.

“Our overall approach in tackling this is subject to continuous improvement and review with the aim of increasing the output of these licences on a weekly basis and there are 38 forestry inspectors, 16 ecologists and 11 administrative staff involved,” the minister said.

According to the latest monthly figures on the issuing of licences, the Department issued just 183 felling licences in December 2020, while just 52 afforestation licences and just 29 road licences were issued during the same period.

Department officials will again be questioned on the urgent challenges facing the forestry sector at next week’s meeting of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture.

Online Editors