N22 roadworks 'not a factor in Bovine TB outbreak' says Department

The wildlife programme currently in place in the Coolavokig area is being strengthened to deliver a more effective programme and therefore reduce the risk to cattle. Stock image

Gaeltacht Mhúscraí farmers are linking N22 works with TB outbreak but the Department is sceptical

Department of Agriculture vets investigating a cluster of Bovine TB cases between Baile Mhic Íre and Cúl a'Bhuacaigh have discounted "for the present" any link to the ongoing and nearby building works on the N22 bypass of Macroom and Baile Mhúirne.

The statement by the Department follows a report in last week's edition of The Corkman in which local farmers suggested that the roadworks may have caused the badgers to migrate from their habitats along the route.

In their response to The Corkman’s queries, the Department vets said in a statement that badgers were involved in the outbreak: "Where veterinary investigations identify a link between TB outbreaks and badgers, licensed culling of badgers in the relevant area is being carried out.

"The wildlife programme currently in place in the Coolavokig area is being strengthened to deliver a more effective programme for your area and therefore reduce the risk to cattle."

The Corkman understands that the team surveying the N22 route found only a single active outlier non-breeding sett within 150m and that was occupied by two badgers. This sett has to date not been closed or removed.

Because of this they believe the N22 works can't be the cause of any Bovine TB outbreak in the area as no badgers have been displaced as a result of the works.

It is also understood that the N22 team refused to disclose the location of the sett as they didn't want to be "complicit in any killing of a protected species."

While it had been thought nine herds were impacted by the outbreak, the Department of Agriculture said as many as 17 herds were now impacted.

"Due to the increased incidence of TB in this area, a tailored plan of enhanced controls (HIT plan) is being implemented for herds in the area.

"Successful implementation of this HIT Plan has benefited from collaboration between officials and the farming community.

"The HIT Plan applies to approximately 17 herds."

"Typically, a HIT Plan will involve a range of measures which may include:

• A renewed focus on the application of official controls

• Additional visits by DAFM staff to testing PVPs and herd-owners

• Increased frequency of testing

• Additional focus on wildlife activities

• Enhanced communication with stakeholders - farm organisations, PVPs and herdowners

• Increased level of supervised cleansing and disinfection; and

• Closer monitoring of TB testing quality

"Currently the 12 month rolling average herd incidence for Cork South area is 3.7%.

"This means that over the past 12 months 3.7% of all herds tested for TB in the Cork South region had a new breakdown i.e. they have had at least one animal that tested positive for TB. TB levels in Cork South West remain below the national rolling herd incidence of 4.09%," the Department of Agriculture stated.

"The reasons for the increased TB incidence in herds are multi-factorial. While levels are still considerably lower than pre-2013, further efforts are needed by all stakeholders to arrest and reverse this recent pattern," they continued.

While the Department remains sceptical about the possibility that the N22 roadworks could have caused the badgers to migrate, this has been countered by local farmers who pointed to similar problems arising out of other road developments around the country.

"It's quite obvious to us - there's no TB where there's no badgers," the spokesman told The Corkman.

Farmers fear it could take up to two years during which they would be restricted from buying or selling cattle to eradicate the problem.

Corkman