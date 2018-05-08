Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 8 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Mystery of OAP's farmyard death probed by Gardai

Nicola Tallant

Gardai investigating the sudden death of an elderly woman on her farm are probing why her walking aid was discovered in the house and not near where they were told she was fatally hit by a teleporter.

Tragic Chrissie Treacy (75), is understood to have always used her aid when getting around her farm in Portumna.

She suffered horrendous injuries after she was run over by the farm machine.

Gardaí have spoken to a witness to her death and questioned him about a number of aspects that they are trying to clear up.

Garda forensic at the scene where an elderly woman lost her life on a farm in Boula outside Portumna. Photo: Hany Marzouk
Garda forensic at the scene where an elderly woman lost her life on a farm in Boula outside Portumna. Photo: Hany Marzouk

The State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau conducted an investigation at the scene last Saturday week after the accident happened at 4pm the previous Friday.

It is understood that the elderly woman was being assisted on the farm where she lived alone.

The scene where Gardai are investigating the death of an elderly woman on a farm in Boula outside Portumna Photo: Hany Marzouk
The scene where Gardai are investigating the death of an elderly woman on a farm in Boula outside Portumna Photo: Hany Marzouk

Gardaí say they’ve spoken to witnesses, and are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry in relation to the death.

They are also looking into her relationships with a number of individuals close to her and her communication with them in recent months.

Chrissie was a single lady with no children and lived on the farm in the Boula area for her entire life.

She worked on the dairy farm before she left the running of it to a younger relative and retired.

Chrissie’s body was kept at the scene overnight after the incident was reported as gardaí awaited the arrival of the State Pathologist.

A Garda forensic team also examined the scene.

Her funeral took place this week at St Brigid’s Church in Portumna and she was buried at Calvary Cemetery.

Fr Michael Byrnes, parish priest, was reported as saying: “This is a terrible tragedy.

“To say this small community was stunned would be an understatement. People are genuinely saddened at the death of this warm, hard-working lady who was well known.”

Former parish priest Fr Brendan Lawless said: “It was a very tragic accident. She was the last of her generation on the farm. Her late brothers won cups and prizes for their cattle.

“She was very kind and generous to everybody and regularly attended day care in the area.”

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Stock image

Wind farms boost tax base for local US governments

Tributes paid to father of three who died while helping build shed
Grain auger of combine pouring soy bean into tractor trailer

How a trade row may split the fortunes of two huge US farm companies
Stock image

Farmer tracks down cycling Dutch thief using local social networks after his...
The sign was erected by farmer John Kinsella, who is subject to a court order barring him from coming within 100 metres of the land.

'Trespassers will be shot' signs in farmer's jeep warn amid land dispute
The maximum amount of funding available is €200,000 per project

Funding of up to €200,000 made available for small food and drink...
The dead sheep found in a black bag dumped in the river

Sheep found dumped in black plastic bag in a town stream


Top Stories

Revealed: The 50 bus routes under new 'drink link' plan for rural Ireland
From October 1 lambs under 12 months of age that are going directly to slaughter from the holding of birth will require a single electronic tag.

Furious farmers demand U-turn on tagging plan
Caroline Foxe from Foulksmills and Eamon O’Rourke from Horetown with Peter Kavanagh from Highfield Solar (centre)

Solar farm pledges €180,000 per year to rural community
Minette Batters: calls for tariffs on Irish beef are ‘fanciful’

UK farmers push for bigger role - and no tariffs for Irish beef
Kerry TD brothers Danny and Michael Healy-Rae in the Dáil

If all 'drink link' services were given to Kerry it wouldn't be enough for the...

Proposed closure of co-op store to be fought 'tooth and nail'
Shane Ross

Rural 'drink link' buses to run until 11pm at weekends