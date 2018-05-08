Mystery of OAP's farmyard death probed by Gardai

Gardai investigating the sudden death of an elderly woman on her farm are probing why her walking aid was discovered in the house and not near where they were told she was fatally hit by a teleporter.

Tragic Chrissie Treacy (75), is understood to have always used her aid when getting around her farm in Portumna.

She suffered horrendous injuries after she was run over by the farm machine. Gardaí have spoken to a witness to her death and questioned him about a number of aspects that they are trying to clear up.

Garda forensic at the scene where an elderly woman lost her life on a farm in Boula outside Portumna. Photo: Hany Marzouk

The State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau conducted an investigation at the scene last Saturday week after the accident happened at 4pm the previous Friday. It is understood that the elderly woman was being assisted on the farm where she lived alone.

The scene where Gardai are investigating the death of an elderly woman on a farm in Boula outside Portumna Photo: Hany Marzouk