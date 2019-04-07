Farmer Sean Rowlette's life changed forever six years ago when his wife Sally fell ill after giving birth to their youngest child. With Sally on a life support machine, Sean made the difficult decision to donate her organs.

'My wife had no organ donor card, but our decision gave priceless chance at life to others'

"Sally gave birth to our daughter Sally, everything seemed normal but then there were complications and the medical team told me she wouldn't live," says Sean.

"It was the hardest decision of my life but I wanted something positive to come from the situation. Sally was a young and fit woman and had led a healthy life. She had no organ donor card but I discussed it with Sally's family and the nurses, and we decided it was the right thing to do." Sean who runs a beef and sheep farm in Dromore West, Co Sligo said saying goodbye to Sally was the hardest thing he ever had to do.

"We found out that her bloods matched those looking for organs in Dublin. "It was hard because she was still breathing albeit with a life support machine. Walking down the corridor and saying goodbye was awful," he adds.