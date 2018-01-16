‘My heart goes out to him’: Warning after farmer finds eight cattle dead in shed

FarmIreland.ie

Farmers have been again warned of the dangers of slurry gas to both themselves and livestock.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/news/farming-news/my-heart-goes-out-to-him-warning-after-farmer-finds-eight-cattle-dead-in-shed-36493381.html

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/article36493396.ece/9ea12/AUTOCROP/h342/FAR_2014-06-03_BUS_023_31843218_I2.JPG