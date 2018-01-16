‘My heart goes out to him’: Warning after farmer finds eight cattle dead in shed
Farmers have been again warned of the dangers of slurry gas to both themselves and livestock.
It comes as a farmer in Roscommon found eight cattle, valued at up to €14,000 dead on his property in a suspected slurry gas incident.
Shannonside FM is reporting that the incident is understood to have happened at a farm at Lisacurkia, Tibohine, near Ballaghaderreen.
It’s believed a farmer was mixing slurry with solids when the eight animals died after inhaling toxic gases.
Speaking to the radio station the chairman of Roscommon IFA chairman issued a warning to farmers.
"My heart goes to the farmer. The financial loss is up on €12-14.
"We are always highlighting the danger of slurry and slurry gases. Agitating when mixing the solids with the liquids is the most dangerous time.
"I just advise farmers and contractors when they are starting agitating is to remove all stock from the sheds and ventilation is absolutely vital," he said.