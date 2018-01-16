Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 16 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

‘My heart goes out to him’: Warning after farmer finds eight cattle dead in shed

Stock image
Stock image
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Farmers have been again warned of the dangers of slurry gas to both themselves and livestock.

It comes as a farmer in Roscommon found eight cattle, valued at up to €14,000 dead on his property in a suspected slurry gas incident.

Shannonside FM is reporting that the incident is understood to have happened at a farm at Lisacurkia, Tibohine, near Ballaghaderreen.

It’s believed a farmer was mixing slurry with solids when the eight animals died after inhaling toxic gases.

Speaking to the radio station the chairman of Roscommon IFA chairman issued a warning to farmers.

"My heart goes to the farmer. The financial loss is up on €12-14.

"We are always highlighting the danger of slurry and slurry gases. Agitating when mixing the solids with the liquids is the most dangerous time.

"I just advise farmers and contractors when they are starting agitating is to remove all stock from the sheds and ventilation is absolutely vital," he said.

Also Read

Exposure to hydrogen sulphide a lethal gas released when slurry is agitated can lead to death within about 10 seconds

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Stock photo

Mayo farmer drowned trying to free his car from grass verge
US President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Trump tells US farmers he's saving them from 'death' tax and 'assault' of...
U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

Trump to address US farmers amid falling farm profits and immigration issues
(stock photo)

Burglars fled rural farmhouse after discovering elderly farmer asleep

Concern some farmers 'cashing in' on fodder crisis with exorbitant prices
A barn painted with the US flag is seen in the snow covered field in Kanawha, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

US agriculture markets jump as 'bone-chilling' weather hits farming belt
Stock picture

Man taken to hospital after falling into slurry tank


Top Stories

Fodder arrives in Dowra from Tipperary. Gerry McMorrow loads fodder from Tipperary onto a farmers trailer after it arrived in McMorrow Timber Yard, Dowra, Co Leitrim. Photo Brian Farrell

'A fodder shortage on your farm does not mean you're a bad farmer'
Jamie at work on the three-ton dumper

Fix it: how to repair a dumper clutch

'There is a lake in the middle of my field but I'll cut silage the third week of May'
Little Skye, who was barely six weeks old, was found on the beach near Aughris Head

Dumping ground: Dogs and cats alive in bags, 1,000 tyres tipped in field,...

Watch: Renault Alaskan: An all-new pickup, or just a rebadged Nissan...
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia announce details of bonus scheme that rewards members that...

Government to vaccinate badgers to help eradicate TB in cattle