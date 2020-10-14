My Budget: 'If you take tourism out of Kerry, the next best thing you have is farming'

Back-up: Kevin Galvin says there has to be a fund for agriculture if the ‘nuclear option’ of a no-deal Brexit happens. Photo: Dominic Walsh

Outside of tourism, the next best economic driver in Kerry is its farmers, according to local dairy farmer Kevin Galvin.

He welcomed the fact that there were no cuts to the Department of Agriculture's budget yesterday, but said it was "disappointing" that calls for an income volatility scheme were not delivered.

"Every four or five years tends to be a bad milk price year. The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) is looking for farmers to be able, all under the scrutiny of Revenue, to put some profits away during the good years and be able to draw down that money and pay tax on it during the bad years.

"It would insulate us from a boom-and-bust cycle of milk prices. And, from an Exchequer point of view, that rainy day fund would reduce the calls for emergency funding to be made available when prices do drop."

This year, Mr Galvin has noticed the drop in tourism in the county.

"If you take tourism out of Kerry, the next best thing you have is farming," he said. "In my local area, between Listowel and Tralee, the big employers are two agri-companies: Kerry Group and Dairymaster, both employing a couple of hundred people. Outside that, agriculture is a big driver of the local economy.

"Farmers, when they have a good year, will go and buy something that will make their life easier on the farm or will develop the farm, it's not all hoarded away in a bank account.

"They are constantly improving the farm, but that costs money, in the local farm store, the local agri-provider and that filters out throughout north Kerry and the rest of rural Ireland."

The continuation of reliefs around land transfers, as announced in the Budget yesterday, was, he says, positive. "It is showing up at ground level that they are working. We need to continue these and hopefully they will be developed even more to allow younger farmers expand."

While Covid-19 has not affected farming to a large extent, he says farmers are worried about Brexit.

"If a no-deal Brexit arises, there will be a lot of different sectors fighting over the same pot.

"Hopefully that will be addressed if there is a no-deal Brexit and they will see to it that agriculture is considered, as it may be severely hit and some of the Brexit support funds need to be directed into the sector.

"The Budget was framed around a no-deal so there has to be a fund for agriculture if the nuclear option happens."

Irish Independent