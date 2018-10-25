Farm Ireland
Thursday 25 October 2018

Multiple quad bikes stolen in farm store raid recovered by Gardai

Stock picture
Claire Fox

Multiple quad bikes that were stolen from a well-known family farm equipment business in Co Roscommon during the early hours of Sunday morning have been located by Gardai.

Patrick Hanley, who runs John F Hanley Farm Equipment Ltd near Oran in Co Roscommon told FarmIreland that between 4am and 5am on Sunday three ATV quad vehicles, three UTV quads, a white van and a trailer were stolen from the business.

“We reckon the gang came in at around 4.05am on Sunday morning. We came in to the business at 8.10an on Sunday and in fairness they had shut the gate behind them but it didn’t take us long to notice that something had happened so we reported it to the Gardai straight away,” Patrick said.

Patrick added that his father John set up the well-known business in 1980 and that this is the first time an incident like this has ever occurred.

“Since my parents live next door to the business we just couldn’t get over the bravery of these people to sneak in on our own doorstep. They were obviously professional and must have scoped us out because our alarm actually went off the night before.”

Patrick said that the family felt very relieved when they got the call from the Gardai yesterday that all of the bikes and the van and trailer had been located.

“We feel very fortunate that they have been located. The Gardai didn’t tell us much but it seems like they got a tip off and they found the bikes and trailer near Oldcastle and the van in another location,” he said.

“If they hadn’t been located it would’ve been a sizeable loss to us. Even though we have insurance we’re glad we didn’t have to go down that road as you’ll never recoup all the loss.

“It wouldn’t have just been a financial loss, it would’ve been an emotional one too. In fairness to the Gardai they worked very hard. We just hope nothing like this happens again.

“We’ll have to up our security because you can’t be too careful when there’s lads like this out there. You hardly ever hear of stolen goods being found so we’re over the moon,” he said.

Online Editors

