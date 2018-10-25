Multiple quad bikes stolen in farm store raid recovered by Gardai

Multiple quad bikes that were stolen from a well-known family farm equipment business in Co Roscommon during the early hours of Sunday morning have been located by Gardai.

Patrick Hanley, who runs John F Hanley Farm Equipment Ltd near Oran in Co Roscommon told FarmIreland that between 4am and 5am on Sunday three ATV quad vehicles, three UTV quads, a white van and a trailer were stolen from the business.

“We reckon the gang came in at around 4.05am on Sunday morning. We came in to the business at 8.10an on Sunday and in fairness they had shut the gate behind them but it didn’t take us long to notice that something had happened so we reported it to the Gardai straight away,” Patrick said. Patrick added that his father John set up the well-known business in 1980 and that this is the first time an incident like this has ever occurred.

“Since my parents live next door to the business we just couldn’t get over the bravery of these people to sneak in on our own doorstep. They were obviously professional and must have scoped us out because our alarm actually went off the night before.” Patrick said that the family felt very relieved when they got the call from the Gardai yesterday that all of the bikes and the van and trailer had been located.