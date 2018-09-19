Farm Ireland
'Mr Rees-Mogg should remember that carnage is a two-way street'

From Brexit to climate change  challenges, Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed is holding the office during a  particularly challenging period for the Irish agri-food sector.

Minister Creed says that the deal proposed at Chequers is the best opportunity the EU and UK have to reach a deal on Brexit, and that pro-Brexit commentators should remember that a No Deal could be more harmful to the UK than Ireland or other EU countries,

“There’s no shortage of colour pieces coming from the hard-line Brexiteers, whether it’s Jacob Rees-Mogg or former Secretary of State Boris Johnson… that’s entertaining to a point but it’s becoming a bit irritating as well,” says Minister Creed.

“We need serious people for serious negotiations and I think Theresa May and her government and their Chequers proposal is the best opportunity that we have for a deal.

“What we are about is to minimise the friction and the cost to business so that the market in the UK can remain an important market for us, but Mr Rees-Mogg should remember that carnage is a two-way street and a No Deal Brexit is the worst deal for everybody. It’s very bad for us but I dare say it could be worse for the UK.”

FOODWISE 2025 TARGETS

Given Ireland’s poor performance in reducing agriculture emissions, Minister Creed doesn’t think the industry should scale back on its ambitions to reach its targets under Food Wise 2025.

“It’s always important to have a goal and what I’ve said to others who have asked ‘is it time to dismantle our ambition now?’ — I say show me a particular objective or issue in Food Wise that we should walk away from,” he points out.

“Food Wise is about removing the roadblocks that are there and creating the environment within which the industry can reach its potential.

“Whether that potential is the €19bn export figure by 2025 or the additional jobs that are contingent on that, or whether it’s greater than that or later than that is ultimately up to the industry.

“I still think we can meet those targets. I think there are issues that are more to the fore now and challenging that are obviously there compared to when this was written… Brexit being one, the sustainability agenda has moved centre stage in terms of the responses that we have to take to meet our climate change objectives, but all of those things are challenges that I feel we can meet.”

CAP REFORM

In developing policy under the new CAP post-2020, Minister Creed thinks given the recent weather difficulties it would be worthwhile including a measure for a rainy-day type insurance fund for farmers.

“We have never developed a policy instrument in that space but in a very short period of time we’ve had the harvest of 2016, we’ve had flooding in Donegal last August, we’ve had a long late spring, we’ve had storm Ophelia, storm Emma, the damage to the horticulture sector... we now had the drought. Is this telling us something?

“Climate change is apparently characterised by more frequent and extreme events. The last two years perfectly encapsulates that. I think in the context of the next CAP, that is certainly something we should look at.”

Online Editors

