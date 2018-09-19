From Brexit to climate change challenges, Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed is holding the office during a particularly challenging period for the Irish agri-food sector.

From Brexit to climate change challenges, Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed is holding the office during a particularly challenging period for the Irish agri-food sector.

Minister Creed says that the deal proposed at Chequers is the best opportunity the EU and UK have to reach a deal on Brexit, and that pro-Brexit commentators should remember that a No Deal could be more harmful to the UK than Ireland or other EU countries,

“There’s no shortage of colour pieces coming from the hard-line Brexiteers, whether it’s Jacob Rees-Mogg or former Secretary of State Boris Johnson… that’s entertaining to a point but it’s becoming a bit irritating as well,” says Minister Creed. “We need serious people for serious negotiations and I think Theresa May and her government and their Chequers proposal is the best opportunity that we have for a deal.

“What we are about is to minimise the friction and the cost to business so that the market in the UK can remain an important market for us, but Mr Rees-Mogg should remember that carnage is a two-way street and a No Deal Brexit is the worst deal for everybody. It’s very bad for us but I dare say it could be worse for the UK.” FOODWISE 2025 TARGETS Given Ireland’s poor performance in reducing agriculture emissions, Minister Creed doesn’t think the industry should scale back on its ambitions to reach its targets under Food Wise 2025.