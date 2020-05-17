Mourners line roads for funeral of 'joyful' Louise (10)

The funeral cortege of Louise Colhoun passes a guard of honour from members of the Coastguard, NAIS, and An Grda Siochana on its way to St Patrick's Church. Photo: North West Newspix

Mourners at the heart-breaking funeral of a 10-year-old girl killed in a farm tragedy in Co Donegal heard how she was the perfect school pupil.

Louise Colhoun died after she was hit by a tractor on the family farm at Bellaghan, Umgall Bridge, Malin, last Wednesday.

The community of north Inishowen and beyond turned out in their hundreds yesterday to show their support for Louise and her devastated family.

Hundreds of people kept a social distance as they supported the Colhoun and Douglas families as Louise was laid to rest after her funeral Mass at St Patrick's Church in Aughaclay.

Mourners, with their heads bowed, lined the route to the church as Louise's funeral cortège with her small white coffin left her home and travelled through Malin Town and on to the church.

Louise was one of three children of local farmer Robert Colhoun and his wife Sarah Jo, and a pupil at Urblereagh National School in Malin Head.

Among those in attendance were many members of the Malin GAA Club for which Louise was a proud member of the under-10 football team.

Members of the club, decked in their black and amber colours, stood in silence as their friend and team-mate was brought to her final resting place.

Also in attendance were members of the Coast Guard, ambulance service, gardaí and Glengad FC.

Principal of Urblereagh National School, Ronan Ruddy, told mourners that parent/teacher meetings with Louise's parents were a pleasure - but very short because teachers only had good things to say about her.

He also spoke of her love of animals and music and how she was such a joyful and happy child and could be seen skipping and dancing around the school yard.

Louise was later laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Also in attendance were local TD Charlie McConalogue and chairman of the Inishowen Municipal Authority, Councillor Martin McDermott.

