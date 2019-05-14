Motorists told to 'expect the unexpected' as busy silage season begins

Silage contractors in action.
Silage contractors in action.
In recent years, there has been a sharp increase in the number of fatalities involving farm vehicles. Stock Photo.
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

All rural dwellers and visitors have been urged to be extra vigilant as silage harvesting gets under way.

Denis Drennan, from the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association (ICMSA), said many farmyards will be a hive of activity with contractors and farmers under pressure to harvest silage as quickly as possible.

"It's crucial that both farmers and contractors ensure that all work is carried out in a safe environment and at no time should safety standards be relaxed," he said.

He appealed to all other road users - particularly visitors to farming areas - to be aware of the dangers of increased agricultural traffic on rural roads and the need to slow down and "expect the unexpected" around the next corner.

The ICMSA spokesperson said that special responsibility obviously falls on contractors.

It comes as the Health and Safety Authority began an intensive inspection campaign last month with a focus on the safe use of tractors and machinery on farms. Over the last 10 years (2009- 2018), over half (51pc) of all fatal farm injuries involved vehicles (30pc) and machinery (21pc).

Contractor Jimmy Doyle from Ballymartin Co Carlow seen here getting out the new Claas kit to cut the first lot of silage for Larry and Laurance Kinsella Carrig , Bagenalstown Co Carlow. Photo Roger Jones.
Contractor Jimmy Doyle from Ballymartin Co Carlow seen here getting out the new Claas kit to cut the first lot of silage for Larry and Laurance Kinsella Carrig , Bagenalstown Co Carlow. Photo Roger Jones.

In recent years, there has been a sharp increase in the number of fatalities involving farm vehicles, particularly quad bikes, with four related deaths in 2017 alone.

Pat Griffin, senior inspector with the Health and Safety Authority, said: "We're running this campaign earlier this year, ahead of the busy silage harvesting season."

Irish Independent

Related Content





More in News

Mark Goodman, Commercial Director ABP Food Group.

Goodman: Don't turn the beef industry into dairy by-product
Stock image

Entitlements sales spike ahead of BPS closing date
Sligo University Hospital (Photo: Google Maps)

Elderly farmer airlifted to hospital after quad bike incident
Stock Image

Appeal for extra vigilance on rural roads as silage season kicks off
Model inmate: Patrick Quirke has settled into prison life well. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Killer Patrick Quirke runs dairy farm from jail cell

Proposed quad bike laws won't affect farmers - Fianna Fail
Stock photo

Farmer accused of breaking neighbour's cheekbone in row over straying cow...


Top Stories

File photo

One-in-five lambs 'free' to factories
Convicted: Pat Quirke

Darragh McCullough: 'One of Ireland's most capable dairy men has turned out to...
Stock image.

Joe Kelleher: How many replacements do we need?
Fields of dreams: The farm at Ballinaheglish consists of 15 fields and outbuildings

High praise for €1.4m former Franciscan Order farm
'Winter rape is in full flower'

Care needed as BPS application deadline looms
Firefighters attempt to contain the huge blaze that has consumed hundreds of acres of gorse moor in Donegal. Photo: Pacemaker Belfast

Forest fire warning issued as dry conditions forecast in coming days
The P5 Fastrac was the fifth prototype of 13 built in the late 80s

Fastrac enthusiast on sealing a deal to secure the prototype model of a...