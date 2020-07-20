Motorcyclist killed and another seriously injured after horror collision with tractor

A motorcyclist was killed and a second biker was left with potentially life-changing injuries after a horrific accident with a tractor and trailer in Tipperary.

The collision brings to 77 the number of people who have died on the roads this year - two more than for the same period in 2019.

That is despite an effective three-month lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic when traffic was drastically reduced.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the horrific three-­vehicle accident, which occurred at 5pm on Saturday on the N74 at Moatequarter, Kilfeacle, Co Tipperary, to come forward.

The collision between the two motorcycles and a tractor and trailer left a 25-year-old motorcyclist with critical injuries.

Gardaí, Tipperary fire brigade units and paramedics were at the scene within minutes.

Despite desperate efforts to stabilise the condition of the motorcyclist, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was later transferred to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will be carried out.

The second biker, a 33-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was treated at the scene before being rushed to University Hospital Limerick.

There are fears his injuries could be life-changing.

The 21-year-old tractor driver was uninjured but treated at the scene for shock.

A full examination of the roadway was conducted by Garda forensic experts.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or who travelled the route on Saturday evening and may have dash-cam footage to contact them at Tipperary garda station on (062) 80670 or the Garda confidential line (1800) 666111.

Meanwhile, gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses after a pedestrian in her 50s died after she was hit by a truck in Killarney, Co Kerry, on Friday.

The collision happened at the Cleeney roundabout about 8.40am. The woman was rushed to Cork University Hospital and died yesterday.

Gardaí have asked anyone who was in the area at around 8.30am on Friday, and in particular road users with camera footage, to contact Killarney garda station on (064) 667 1160.

Of the 77 people killed on the roads this year, 31 were drivers, 19 were pedestrians, 13 were passengers, 10 were motorcyclists and four were pedal cyclists.

Fatalities

The rate of traffic fatalities has prompted both the Road Safety Authority and gardaí to plead for greater care to be taken on the roads.

Drivers in particular have been asked to pay attention to the greater number of cyclists and pedestrians on roads.

Safety chiefs are baffled at the accident rates given that normal traffic volumes have been massively reduced by the closure of schools, colleges and childcare facilities as well as tens of thousands of workers being urged to work from home because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

However, the Covid-19 lockdown has reduced the rate of increase in road deaths from 20pc before March 12.

Safety chiefs expressed concern that, despite the lockdown and resultant lower traffic levels, Ireland is still ahead of the 2019 road fatality level.

Irish Independent