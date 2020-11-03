Farming

Farming

Mother in Kanturk tragedy may never return to farm where her family died

Anne O’Sullivan, who has been battling ill-health, has stayed with relatives since last week's murder-double suicide

The farmhouse in Assolas, Kanturk, Co Cork, which was home to the O'Sullivan family. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Expand

The farmhouse in Assolas, Kanturk, Co Cork, which was home to the O'Sullivan family. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Catherine Fegan

The heartbroken mother at the centre of a murder-double suicide involving her two sons is unlikely to return to her family home.

Anne O’Sullivan (60) was left traumatised in the early hours of last Monday when her eldest son, Mark (25), was shot dead in his bedroom following an apparent confrontation with his father Tadg (59) and his younger brother, Diarmuid (23), in a tragic inheritance dispute.

The mother-of-two, who has been battling ill-health for some time, has been staying with relatives since the shocking events of last week. Sources say it’s unlikely that she will go back to the family homestead.

