‘Mother and Baby Home survivors should be compensated for unfair inheritance tax on farms’ – Commission

Tuam Mother and Baby Home survivor PJ Haverty on his farm in Menlough Co Galway feeding his hoggets

The “unfair” inheritance taxes paid by survivors of Mother and Baby Homes who were ‘boarded out’ to farms in informal fostering arrangements should be returned, according to the Government’s Commission of Investigation.

The Commission said some children who were boarded out were treated very badly and some were treated well.

Farm families were among the most common professions to foster children under the system.

A number of survivors told the Commission that they inherited farms from their foster parents, but they had to pay taxes for which birth children and adopted children were not liable.

The Commission recommends that an ex-gratia payment could be made to compensate for this.

PJ Haverty, a survivor of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home, was among those affected by the issue; he described his treatment by the Revenue Commissioners as “disgraceful”.

Read More

“My foster mother made sure the farm would come into my name,” he told the Farming Independent.

“She was determined that I get the farm because I worked on it…

“But I was just an outsider in their (the Revenue Commissioners) eyes. We were told we’d have to pay the full amount of inheritance taxes and I had to borrow money to pay.”

Consider

The Department of Finance said it would engage directly with the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth to explore the issue and consider the Commission’s recommendation.

Senator Victor Boyhan, who has been campaigning on the issue for many years, welcomed the Commission’s recommendation that an ex-gratia payment could be made to compensate those who found themselves having to pay taxes on their rightful inheritance.

“In some cases people were forced to sell some or all of their inheritance or farm to pay this unfair and unjust tax, compounding the hurt and pain of survivors and their families, which amounted to the State taking from them what was rightful theirs,” he said.

Read More

“So many people ‘in care’ were terrorised, traumatised and subject to emotional, physical, sexual abuse, beating, attempted rape and in some case unauthorised vaccine test and trials.

“Redress will never compensate them for what has happened to them, or undo the pain and suffering they were forced to endure.

“I have urged the government to put in place healthcare, housing, enhanced medical care and enhanced pension packages as well as compensation, restitution and support services to all those who suffered, and indeed their spouses or partners.”

Read More

Online Editors