Monday 19 February 2018

Morrissey in call to ban fur farming

The former Smiths frontman Morrissey has urged the Minister for Agriculture to outlaw fur farming in Ireland.
The former Smiths frontman Morrissey has urged the Minister for Agriculture to outlaw fur farming in Ireland.

Morrissey has written to the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed calling for a ban on fur farming.

The former Smiths frontman and animal activist thanked Mr Creed for banning wild animal circuses last year and urged him to "continue on this progressive path by also outlawing fur farming" in Ireland.

The letter, on behalf of animal welfare group Peta, said: "Ireland has three fur farms, on which 200,000 minks are jammed into squalid cages and denied the opportunity to roam, swim, or care for their young.

"This confinement causes them such psychological distress that many go insane and mutilate themselves."

The 58-year-old singer continued: "They're killed when they're only about six months old, crammed by the dozens into a box and gassed to death. And for what? A stale 'status symbol' that nobody wants to wear any more."

Morrissey, an avid campaigner for animal rights, is set to perform at Dublin's 3Arena on Tuesday.


